How to reply to a WhatsApp group message privately on Android and iOS

If you receive a lot of messages on WhatsApp Groups, you may wish to reply to such messages privately in a one-on-one chat. 

Updated - May 15, 2024 10:46 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 10:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
How to reply to a WhatsApp group message privately on Android and iOS.

How to reply to a WhatsApp group message privately on Android and iOS. | Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging services in India. The app allows users to send text messages, images, videos and documents. WhatsApp is available across both Android and iOS platforms.

WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 

If you receive a lot of messages on WhatsApp Groups, it is possible that you may wish to reply to such messages privately in a one-to-one chat. WhatsApp allows users to perform this action without having to find the one-to-one chat you have with that particular user.

How to reply to a group message privately on Android
Run the WhatsApp app and open the desired Group.
Tap and hold a message.
Tap the three dots icon.
Select the ‘Reply Privately’ option.
Type your reply and send it.
How to reply to a group message privately on iOS
Open the WhatsApp app on your device.
Open the desired Group Chat.
Select and hold the message to which you wish to reply privately.
Select the three-dot option.
Click on ‘Reply Privately’.
Enter your reply and send it. It will be posted in a one-to-one chat.

Related Topics

technology (general)

