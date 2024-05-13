GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

How to use Instagram’s ‘Reveal’ Sticker

Instagram recently released an all-new ‘Reveal’ sticker which can be used to post a hidden story for your followers to uncover.

Published - May 13, 2024 09:13 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
How to use Instagram’s ‘Reveal’ Sticker.

How to use Instagram’s ‘Reveal’ Sticker. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram is used by millions worldwide and the service allows users to post photos, videos and other updates as ‘Stories’.

Instagram recently released an all-new ‘Reveal’ sticker which can be used to post a hidden story for your followers to uncover. The only way for them to see the content is to send you a DM. The new addition will offer users an interesting way to connect with with their followers.

WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 
How to use Instagram’s ‘Reveal’ sticker
1. Run the Instagram app on your Android device.
2. Swipe left to access the ‘Story’ option.
3. Create your ‘Story.’
4. Search and select the ‘Reveal’ sticker
5. Once you select the Reveal sticker, you will be prompted to type a hint for friends about your Story.
6. You can tap the ;Preview’ icon in the bottom left-hand corner to see how your story will appear to friends.
7. Once you post your story, your friends will only be able to see your story content if they DM you.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.