Instagram is used by millions worldwide and the service allows users to post photos, videos and other updates as ‘Stories’.

Instagram recently released an all-new ‘Reveal’ sticker which can be used to post a hidden story for your followers to uncover. The only way for them to see the content is to send you a DM. The new addition will offer users an interesting way to connect with with their followers.

How to use Instagram’s ‘Reveal’ sticker 1. Run the Instagram app on your Android device. 2. Swipe left to access the ‘Story’ option. 3. Create your ‘Story.’ 4. Search and select the ‘Reveal’ sticker 5. Once you select the Reveal sticker, you will be prompted to type a hint for friends about your Story. 6. You can tap the ;Preview’ icon in the bottom left-hand corner to see how your story will appear to friends. 7. Once you post your story, your friends will only be able to see your story content if they DM you.