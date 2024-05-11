GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

How to use Instagram’s new ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker

Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’ that will allow users to jump in on music trends by sharing their choice of songs.

Published - May 11, 2024 12:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’.

Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media apps in the world. The platform allows users to share images, videos and other updates as ‘Stories’.

Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’ that allows users to share their choice of songs. The new sticker is interactive and can be used for ‘Stories’.

WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 

It works similarly to some existing Stickers as users will be able to reply to the Add Yours Music sticker. User’s friends, followers can view the story with the sticker by clicking on the ‘Add Yours’ button to add their own choice of songs.

How to use Instagram’s ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker’
Open the Instagram app on your Android device.
Swipe left and access the ‘Story’ option.
Record your ‘Story’ or tap on create.
Search for the ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker.
Tap on ‘Add Music’.
Search for the desired song and select it.
Click on ‘Done’.
Click on the Send button which should be denoted by an arrow to upload the ‘Story’.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.