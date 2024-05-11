How to use Instagram’s new ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media apps in the world. The platform allows users to share images, videos and other updates as ‘Stories’.
Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’ that allows users to share their choice of songs. The new sticker is interactive and can be used for ‘Stories’.
It works similarly to some existing Stickers as users will be able to reply to the Add Yours Music sticker. User’s friends, followers can view the story with the sticker by clicking on the ‘Add Yours’ button to add their own choice of songs.