How to use Instagram’s new ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media apps in the world. The platform allows users to share images, videos and other updates as ‘Stories’.

Instagram has now introduced an all-new ‘Add Yours Music sticker’ that allows users to share their choice of songs. The new sticker is interactive and can be used for ‘Stories’.

It works similarly to some existing Stickers as users will be able to reply to the Add Yours Music sticker. User’s friends, followers can view the story with the sticker by clicking on the ‘Add Yours’ button to add their own choice of songs.

How to use Instagram’s ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker’ Open the Instagram app on your Android device. Swipe left and access the ‘Story’ option. Record your ‘Story’ or tap on create. Search for the ‘Add Yours Music’ sticker. Tap on ‘Add Music’. Search for the desired song and select it. Click on ‘Done’. Click on the Send button which should be denoted by an arrow to upload the ‘Story’.