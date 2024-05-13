GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS beta app that will prevent users from taking screenshots of profile photos, per a report

Published - May 13, 2024 02:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos.

WhatsApp to prohibit screenshot capture of profile photos. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS beta app that will prevent users from taking screenshots of profile photos, WABETAINFO reported.

The change was reportedly discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.70 update from the TestFlight app. The update will improve user privacy and reduce the risks of malicious activities.

When attempting to capture a screenshot of profile photos, a notification will promptly appear, informing users that the action has been restricted to safeguard the privacy of all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp new Beta update brings a revamped channels directory feature 

This feature will act as an additional layer of privacy protection by prohibiting users from capturing and sharing profile photos without the owner’s consent.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The change will not eliminate the risk of unauthorised image capture as users can still use other devices to capture the image. However, WhatsApp will reduce the risk of these photos being taken organically via the primary device.

Recently, WABETAINFO reported the introduction of the tool for Android users with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.25 update.

WhatsApp seems to be working to introduce the feature for both platforms, so that there are no discrepancies.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.