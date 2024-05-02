GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WhatsApp rolls out new features for Communities

WhatsApp is getting new features for Communities and their groups that will allow users to organise events and reply to admin announcements in Community Announcement Groups.

May 02, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

WhatsApp is getting new features for Communities and their groups that will allow users to organise events and reply to admin announcements in Community Announcement Groups, announced Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp Channel.

Groups that are part of a WhatsApp community can now create events for their groups, facilitating both in-person and online gatherings. 

Events functionality allows for easy planning directly within WhatsApp and participants can RSVP, view event details on the group’s information page, and receive timely notifications. Initially available to Community-affiliated groups, events will gradually roll out to all groups.

WhatsApp is also introducing a new feature that will allow community members to provide feedback directly to admins through replies in Community Announcement Groups, ensuring seamless communication within the community. Replies will be grouped together to provide context, and notifications will be muted for everyone’s convenience.

While announcing the news on his WhatsApp Channel, Zuckerberg said, “If you’re in a WhatsApp Community, you can now create events in your groups and reply to admin announcements. Over the next few months more groups will be able to create events.”

