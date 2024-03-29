Sonic Lamb Review | Starts from a low base and makes the cut

March 29, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:28 am IST

The market for premium wireless headphones is quite roomy. Still, it is largely occupied by big names in the industry. And any new brand wishing to find its spot in that segment will find the road to the top difficult and arduous. That is the route an Indian startup has taken to make a name for itself with its maiden headphones that punches above its weight.

How an Indian startup built a pair of headphones comparable to well-established brands in audio tech is a full-length story in itself, and I will keep it for another time. But here’s the gist: Navajith and Jagath, co-founders of Rapture Innovation Labs, came up with an idea to reinvent how sound is reproduced in headphones when they were experimenting with hearing implants and audio interfaces for safety helmets. The duo tinkered with audio drivers and then patented their own technology that combines air and body conduction to render an immersive audio experience.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Design

The Mangalore-based startup’s maiden headphones, Sonic Lamb, is an impressive device. The review pair I received had a matte-black finish with accents on the ear cups. My first impression when I unboxed the device: simple, minimalistic, and elegant. The ear cups were made of good quality plastic, and the head band piece was made of metal, covered with a silicon liner.

The minimalistic design keeps the headphones clutter free with just three buttons – all of them placed at the top of the right ear cup. The buttons are well designed and have a quick response.

Of the three buttons, one acts as a multi-functional touch point, allowing users to turn on and off the device, play or pause a track, and of course, connect it to any compatible device wirelessly. Next to the multi-function button are the volume buttons - up and down.

At the bottom of the right ear cup is the charging point and a port to connect a mic that is included in the headphones package. The left ear cups are button-free. An LED light streak on the right ear cup blinks when the headphones is in use.

Performance

For a startup that not just seeks to improve the user experience but to enhance the overall audio quality in headphones, the bar is high. And this product shows its makers were serious about what they set out to do.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCC 3034 chip, the Sonic Lamb delivers high-fidelity audio through four distinct modes – hear, feel, immerse, and beast modes. Hear is a full-range dynamic driver mode where bass is at its lowest. I found this setting extremely useful when listening to podcasts, talking on the phone, and hearing Hindustani classical music. The audio was clear and sharp.

Feel mode adds a bit of bass punch, and this is where the subwoofer really kicks in. This mode worked well when listening to Rock and Jazz. Then, with a little more bass punch, the immersive mode offered a superior output when watching movies. Lastly, the beast mode is for bassheads and gamers. And through all the four audio modes, the sound fidelity was fantastic; in fact, it was outstanding.

The high-fidelity output is a result of the company’s patented hybrid driver technology. This piece of innovation lets the listener hear through air and bone conduction routes. And the ear pads, which the Sonic Lamb makers call Woofer pads, help convert audio signals into mechanical impulses.

The company claims this way of transmitting sound waves, through air and skin, reduces fatigue and in turn results in extended periods of use. From my experience, I did feel the difference. I could use this device for a long period of time.

What Sonic Lamb lacks in features like ANC and other common ones in today’s advanced headphones, it gains in providing a refined audio output that one can listen to for extended periods of time.

Battery

That brings me to the device’s power source: a 3.7v 1,400mAh Lithium-ion battery. Sonic Lamb claims 24 hours of playtime in Hear mode. The duration gradually drops in each subsequent mode - 14 hours in Feel mode, 10 hours in Immerse mode, and 6 hours in Beast mode. While I did not specifically test the device on each mode, I did a jugalbandi of sorts, mimicking how an average user might utilise this device.

So, for nearly two full weeks, after the first charge, I used this device on all four modes. And on average, I used it at least 1.5 hours each day. By the end of the second week, which roughly equals to 21 hours of overall use, I put the device back on charge. That’s pretty impressive longevity per charge. But a note of caution for bassheads: if you plan to use this on Beast mode all the time, I suggest you keep a charger near you.

The only gripe I have on this segment is that there is no way to know how much charge is remaining in the headphones as the connected devices do not display charge percentage. Also, Sonic Lamb takes two hours to charge from 0 – 100%. That’s a long time to wait given there are so many fast charging options available.

Sonic Lamb is currently sold (priced at ₹15,999) only through its own website. During my interaction with Mr. Navajith, he said they are in talks with ecommerce platforms to put the product on their digital shelves. At the time of writing this review, it is still work in progress.

Verdict

For a start-up that has set its sights quite high, what the Mangalore-based Rapture Innovation Labs has achieved through Sonic Lamb is nothing short of remarkable. While the lack of ANC, few other sundry features, and an app interface (based on checks in App Store) could be a deal-breaker for some, audiophiles will find this to be a great piece of tech that will make them flock with a lamb that roars.