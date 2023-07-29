Sony WF-C700N Review | Changing the sound experience in budget range

July 29, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

For the audiophile, top sound quality and Sony are synonymous. The company recently introduced the WF-C700N, an affordable pair of earbuds that promises immersive sound, potent noise cancellation, and up to 15 hours of total playback. These budget-friendly TWS buds offer most of the features found on the premium WF-1000X4 for a fraction of the price and are Sony’s lightest noise-cancelling earphones to date.

Design

The WF-C700N earbuds boast a stemless design with an oval shape, with a large button on each bud. This button control offers a more intuitive and responsive way to pause/play music and adjust volume compared to tapping and swiping the earbuds, allowing quick and easy audio control on the go.

Available in black, white, lavender, and sage green colours, all with a pleasant pastel finish, the WF-C700N earbuds look sleek and stylish. The slim pill-shaped case housing the earbuds is made of plastic with a textured finish. The case is well-constructed and closes with a firm snap, ensuring the buds stay secure when not in use.

The earbuds are designed with comfort in mind, based on Sony’s extensive expertise in ear shape data, providing a great fit, even after hours of use. They also create an effective seal in your ears, enhancing their noise-cancelling capabilities. With an IPX4 splashproof rating, they can withstand everyday wear and light exposure to water.

Connectivity

The WF-C700N earbuds pair over Bluetooth 5.2 and support the AAC and SBC audio codecs, although they skip out on the higher bitrate aptX HD and LDAC versions. Nonetheless, they do offer support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for compressed audio files. The Sony Headphones Connect app, available for Android and iOS, serves as a one-stop shop for controlling the WF-C700N. It features an intuitive design and provides fine control over the audio equaliser, noise cancellation, and ambient sound modes.

Performance

The WF-C700N delivers a balanced sound profile providing an immersive experience for budget-range earbuds. The light weight makes it more enjoyable for long music sessions. The sounds delivered were very balanced in a comfortable range without any pitch disturbances. The default flat EQ setting offers decent mid-range sound reproduction, but the real magic happens with the eight preset EQ modes and the ability to create three custom profiles using the Sony Headphones Connect app. This level of EQ control at this price point is a delightful surprise and ensures a personalised audio experience.

Despite their compact size, these earbuds offer impressive noise-cancelling performance. Simply putting them in your ears instantly reduces the level of static noise around you, even without playing music. This feature is particularly beneficial for public transport commutes or when you need to focus without distraction.

Thanks to the snug fit of the earbuds and the ambient sound mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings when needed, the WF-C700N remains comfortable and practical for various scenarios. The 20-level slider in the ambient sound mode lets you customise the level of outside noise you want to let in. On the go, the buds handled loud cars and busy streets adeptly, allowing you to remain connected to your surroundings without feeling completely isolated.

ANC

The key highlight of these earbuds is the active noise cancellation, with noise sensor technology and ambient sound mode. The app’s adaptive sound control feature automatically switches between noise cancellation and ambient modes based on your surroundings and activities. With four profiles - staying, walking, running, and transport: the WF-C700N adapts to your environment, striking a perfect balance between hearing your surroundings and enjoying your music. Although the noise-cancelling might not match that of Sony’s premium WF-1000X4 earbuds, it’s still commendable, especially considering the WF-C700N’s lower price and lighter form.

Call quality

Call quality is commendable, with clear and natural voice reception. We were able to take calls quite comfortably, and our interlocutor was able to hear us clearly at the other end without much noise. The physical button controls on the buds are reliable and responsive, offering a more consistent experience than touch-sensitive controls. The buds maintain stable connectivity across multiple devices, including iPhones and Android tablets.

Battery Life

With active noise cancellation enabled, these earbuds provide up to 7.5 to 8 hours of playback, while the charging case extends the total runtime to 15 hours. While this falls slightly short of some competitors, it is still a commendable battery life and sufficient for most daily use.

Verdict

Priced at ₹8,990, the Sony WF-C700N is an impressive package that delivers on the three core pillars of a good pair of wireless earbuds: excellent sound quality, potent noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that don’t compromise on quality, the Sony WF-C700N is undoubtedly worth considering. They bring together quality, comfort, and noise-cancelling prowess without breaking the bank, making them an excellent choice for music enthusiasts and commuters alike.