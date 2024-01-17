January 17, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Sony is trying something unique with the launch of their Float Run wireless headphones. This over-ear neckband headphones feature an open-back design with two dynamic drivers that literally “float” slightly off your ears. This innovative concept allows ambient noise in so you can maintain spatial awareness - crucial for workouts and running outdoors.

Design

You can’t miss the Float Run’s distinct design. The ear hooks wrap around the front of your ears and connect to a flexible neckband that fits behind your neck. There’s one dynamic driver on each side of the hooks, positioned to float about 1cm off your ear canal. This leaves your ear canals completely open, allowing environmental noise to enter freely.

The neckband and ear hooks have a smooth matte black finish. Large circular chassis on the end of each ear hook contain the 16mm dynamic drivers and house the playback controls on the right side. The chassis adds a lot of bulk, making the Float Run heavier than your average set of sports headphones at 32g.

While innovative, the Float Run’s unconventional design isn’t the most practical or portable. They don’t fold down at all, so you can’t compress them for storage. You also can’t comfortably stash them in a pocket. The long ear hooks would easily get crushed. Instead, they’re designed to be worn around your neck when not listening.

For runners and gym lovers the Float Run supports IPX4 rating, meaning the Float Run can easily withstand dripping water and sweat.

Comfort

Despite their bulky chassis, the Float Runs remain fairly lightweight and comfortable thanks to smartly designed ear hooks. The hooks curve to contour nicely around most ear sizes without applying unwanted pressure. I wore my pair for hours without discomfort. However, the fit can be greatly impacted if you wear glasses. Depending on their shape and size, your eyewear arms slide under the ear hooks, pushing them upwards. This tilts the neckband and creates pressure on the more delicate parts of your ears.

Stability is quite good thanks to the ear hooks anchoring the headphones to your head. The hooks keep the buds firmly in place during vigorous activity. Just be mindful of the long floating neckband when taking off shirts or coats. It can easily get caught and pull the headphones off your head. Also, sharply tilting your head upwards shifts the neckband, altering the ear hook’s position.

Controls

Playback controls reside on the end of the right ear hook for convenient access. Three oblong buttons stand out thanks to the contrasting silver trim. They have nice tactile feedback when pressed and never require excessive pressure. Holding down the plus and minus buttons skips tracks, while the central button controls playback and call management.

Sound Quality

The open-back design results in a unique sound profile that definitely won’t appeal to all users. Bass frequencies are intentionally subdued to allow ambient noise, giving mixes a bright, airy quality focused on the mids and highs. The vocals sound clean but lack low-end richness. Higher guitar tones and cymbals have a light, delicate quality - though they still maintain the clarity and bite.

Ultimately, the Float Runs sound signature best suits easy-listening genres like acoustic, classical, jazz and podcasts. Expect articulate vocals and a pleasant treble-focused sound that avoids harshness. This refreshing profile complements situational awareness when running or working out. Just don’t expect thumping bass rhythms or immersive musicality. Think of it as a trade-off that enhances safety over musical engagement.

Microphone Quality

Microphone performance exceeds expectations for wireless sports headphones at this price. Voice pickup is clear and easily understandable in most environments. Sidetone feedback lets you hear your own voice in the earbuds as you chat. My testing showed some minor hollowness in extremely loud settings like busy traffic; however, callers could still comprehend what I was saying. For longer conversations indoors or outdoors, the built-in mic delivers solid hands-free functionality.

Battery Life

Sony rates battery life at roughly 10 hours of constant playback. While not outstanding, it should get most users through several long workouts between charges. I squeezed just over 11 hours at 60% volume before the low battery warnings sounded. Charging is conveniently handled via USB-C, with quick charge support topping up the battery rapidly. A full charge takes around 1.5 hours.

Verdict

Sony deserves recognition for their daring open-back concept with the Float Run wireless headphones. Priced at ₹10,990, the Float Run works for a very specific athlete niche but it may not stand out as a wireless audio solution for wider audiences. Allowing ambient sound in has genuine benefits for runners and athletes needing spatial awareness outdoors. However, the major audio compromises will be hard to swallow for most buyers expecting well-rounded sound.