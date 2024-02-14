Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones review: Bridging the gap with advanced features

February 14, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

On February 7, Sennheiser launched its latest ACCENTUM Plus headphones with an aim to bridge the gap between high-end headphones and budget devices. Priced at ₹15,990, the headphones are available in black and white colour variants.

The ACCENTUM Plus boasts an impressive array of features, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an intuitive touchpad, and a battery life the company claims is of up to 50 hours. We thoroughly tested the device for over a week to find out more.

Design and Buttons

Sennheiser adopts a minimalist design for the ACCENTUM Plus. The black variant exudes an elegant charm, marrying practicality with a touch of sophistication.

The headphones have padded ear cups for added durability. While the solid frame of the headband is supported by a cushiony soft material on the bottom, the top part seems to be constructed out of plastic and sports a matte-like finish.

The headbands of the headphones are adjustable, allowing users to adjust the length according to their convenience. However, the earcups aren’t necessarily built for users with large-sized heads and could prove uncomfortable for them to wear.

The in-built touchpad on the right ear cup offers a plethora of functions such as track navigation and volume control. While the touchpad proves responsive, it may be prone to accidental touches. The company ships a high-quality case with the device, so users can easily carry the headphones without worrying about damage.

Sound Quality

The ACCENTUM Plus features Sennheiser’s classic sound signature offering a pleasant sonic experience. While you get bass that is adequately boomy, it is not as heavy as you would get on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones. Barring this, the device nearly matches up to its more expensive counterpart on most other parameters.

The ACCENTUM Plus has a balanced sonic profile with just the right amount of oomph. Powered by a 37mm transducer, Sennheiser hits the sweet spot, ensuring clear audio, wide soundstage, and efficient imaging. The headphones deliver proper separation between the lows, mids and the highs.

Genres like pop and soft rock shine on the ACCENTUM Plus. Listening to songs by Pink Floyd was a pleasurable experience, as the sound signature is pretty detailed and the competent imaging will allow you to visualize the placement of different instruments and vocals in the mix.

The device comes with support for aptX and aptx Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, in addition to SBC and AAC.

The Smart Control app allows users to customize the sound profile, providing flexibility to tweak the bass, treble, and mids.

ANC, Transparency Modes

The ANC prowess of the ACCENTUM Plus is commendable, significantly reducing ambient noise. In a moderately noisy environment, the ANC efficiently dampens disturbances such as fan noises and random chatter. However, it might fall short at drowning out extremely loud external sounds like say loud blaring speakers in your vicinity.

Switching between ANC and transparency modes is a breeze, thanks to the touchpad. The transparency mode adds another layer of convenience, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings or engage in conversations without removing the headphones.

Battery Life, Call Quality, Connectivity

One of the standout features is the remarkable battery performance. As per our testing, the headphones can last up to 40 hours on a single charge at 60-70% volume – a feat that outshines many of its competitors.

The USB Type C charging port ensures quick and efficient charging. Making and receiving calls is a delight, thanks to the top-notch microphone quality. Bluetooth 5.2 facilitates seamless connectivity, and the support for multi-device connectivity adds an extra layer of convenience for users juggling between devices.

Verdict

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus stands tall with its minimalist design, captivating sound quality, and intuitive touch controls. The extraordinary battery life and commendable ANC performance further solidifiy its position.

If your budget is less than ₹18,000 and you seek a pair of headphones that embody Sennheiser’s classic sound signature, coupled with advanced features and a practical design, the ACCENTUM Plus headphones could be an intriguing proposition for you.