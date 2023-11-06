India’s growing creative industry needs good audio systems, Sennheiser CEO says

November 06, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

India has an augmented need for a good audio systems as the creative industry is growing up to the next level, said Andreas Sennheiser, CEO of Sennheiser to The Hindu.

The CEO of German audio major believes that the appreciation for high quality audio has significantly increased over the five to six years because there has been a saturation on the visual part.

“India is a very important market for us. It is the fastest developing country in the world as far as technology adoption is concerned and has a halo effect in the region,” he added.

Sennheiser is growing 50% year-on-year in India, said Sennheiser. Currently, it is focusing mainly on government, institutions, universities for growth in India.

It has over 50 people working in India but now aims to expand it further. “Field engineers, sales and servicing people will be hired,” he said.

On R&D, Sennheiser told us that they have been working with couple of different software companies for past six to seven years in India with around 100 people but they aren’t a part of the company. “In 2022, we invested 8% of our total sales in research & development,” he told.

Sennheiser informed us that it had entered into automotive segment in April 2023 with its sound system being integrated into CUPRA Tavascan, an all-electric SUV coupe from Volkswagen. “We are in talks with other car manufacturers in world including India,” he informed.

Sennheiser thinks that the next phase of growth will come from the professional audio segment like business communication in India. “India is on a way of developing infrastructure on basis of digitisation and that requires a seamless communication. We are here to serve that,” he said.