year
Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPad on May 7

The company had earlier released its 10th generation iPad in October 2022.

May 07, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPad on May 7.

Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPad on May 7. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple’s next launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 7.30 PM IST. The company is expected to unveil its latest iPad series during the event.

Interested individuals in India can watch the livestream by accessing Apple’s YouTube page or Apple’s official Events page.

Apple will reportedly launch revamped versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air along with accessories. The company had earlier released its 10th generation iPad in October 2022.

Apple has big AI ambitions, at a lower cost than its rivals

In March, Apple unveiled its latest M3 chip-powered MacBook Air, which the company claimed was 60% faster compared to the M1-powered model.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The laptop incorporates a more efficient Neural Engine and features a Liquid Retina display, support for up to two external displays, MagSafe charging, and Wi-Fi 6E for faster download speeds. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, top-notch camera, and immersive sound system add to the overall appeal.

