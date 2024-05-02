GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google parent Alphabet paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari’s default search engine: Report

The information about Alphabet’s lucrative payments to Apple was discovered during the U.S antitrust trial looking into Google’s dominance in the search and advertising sectors, reported Bloomberg

May 02, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The antitrust proceedings aim to establish whether Google abused its position to dominate the market [File]

The antitrust proceedings aim to establish whether Google abused its position to dominate the market [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google parent Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple so that Google could be the Safari browser’s default search engine, reported Bloomberg, citing unsealed court documents from the U.S. government’s Justice Department lawsuit against the internet giant.

The antitrust proceedings aim to establish whether Google abused its position to dominate the market and cull competition in the search engine and advertising sector.

A major part of the case hinges on Google’s relationship with luxury iPhone-maker Apple and how much money Google pays in order to secure its position as the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser.

European Union investigates Tech giants under new digital Law

In 2020, Google payments to Apple made up 17.5% of Apple’s operating income, reported Bloomberg, adding that Microsoft had tried to make an offer to Apple in order to get Bing made the default in Safari.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In October last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave his testimony and defended Google as the best service available for both providers and users.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who testified earlier, claimed that Google had a strong hold on customers and that it was the result of business agreements.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / antitrust issue / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.