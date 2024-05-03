GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apple’s revenue drops, net sales of iPhone and iPad plunge

Apple beat expectations and announced a record share buyback

May 03, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback [File]

Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, which was down 4% year over year, as it noted a drop in the net sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables in the past one year.

While it surpassed low expectations, Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback.

Meanwhile, its revenue from iPhone sales was $45.7 billion. This was $51.3 billion a year earlier.

However, Apple stock rose by almost 7% in extended trade, Reuters reported.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple’s sales drop in China as Huawei makes a comeback in the premium segment 

Apple is contending with falling iPhone demand in China as Huawei rises in popularity once more. It is also facing fierce competition from Samsung.

The premium gadget maker has been looking to put together more of its handsets in India as it pivots away from China and also works to attract India’s ultra premium device buyers.

Apple is facing legal action in the U.S., over antitrust concerns and suspicions surrounding its business relationship with Google. Apple said the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit was wrong on the facts and the law.

On May 7, Apple will host a special event where viewers are hoping to see a fresh range of iPads being announced, hopefully with OLED screens. Others are expecting announcements related to Apple’s Magic Pen and the M3 chip.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.