Apple’s revenue drops, net sales of iPhone and iPad plunge

May 03, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $90.8 billion, which was down 4% year over year, as it noted a drop in the net sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables in the past one year.

While it surpassed low expectations, Apple announced a record $110 billion stock buyback.

Meanwhile, its revenue from iPhone sales was $45.7 billion. This was $51.3 billion a year earlier.

However, Apple stock rose by almost 7% in extended trade, Reuters reported.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple is contending with falling iPhone demand in China as Huawei rises in popularity once more. It is also facing fierce competition from Samsung.

The premium gadget maker has been looking to put together more of its handsets in India as it pivots away from China and also works to attract India’s ultra premium device buyers.

Apple is facing legal action in the U.S., over antitrust concerns and suspicions surrounding its business relationship with Google. Apple said the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit was wrong on the facts and the law.

On May 7, Apple will host a special event where viewers are hoping to see a fresh range of iPads being announced, hopefully with OLED screens. Others are expecting announcements related to Apple’s Magic Pen and the M3 chip.