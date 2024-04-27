GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apple in talks with OpenAI over generative AI features in iPhones

Apple is reportedly in talks with OpenAI to equip its next-generation iPhones with generative AI-powered features.

April 27, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

Apple is in talks with OpenAI to equip its next-generation iOS 18 powered iPhones with generative AI-powered features, Bloomberg reported. Both companies have reportedly begun discussions about the terms of a potential agreement.

Last month, reports emerged that Apple was in discussions to license Google’s Gemini chatbot for its new iPhone. However, Apple has reportedly remained undecided on its choice of partners, leaving room for possibility of agreements with both OpenAI and Google, or even opting for an alternative provider.

With iOS 17.4, Apple introduced support for third-party app stores and alternative browser engines for users in the EU.

Outside the EU, the update brings improvements such as auto-generated transcripts in Podcasts, Siri’s ability to read incoming messages, and an array of over 100 new emojis.

iPhone 16, 16 Plus to feature 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E: Report

Apple’s next event is scheduled for May 7 at 7 AM PT.(7.30 PM IST). The company is expected to launch its new range of iPads, per a report published by Bloomberg. The new iPad Pro models will reportedly get sharper new OLED displays, M3 chip along with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

