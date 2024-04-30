GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Apple’s iPadOS to come under the control of stringent EU antitrust regulations

Apple’s iPadOS will be treated as a gatekeeper under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA)

April 30, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The iPadOS is not the first of Apple’s products to be treated this way [File]

The iPadOS is not the first of Apple’s products to be treated this way [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Apple’s iPadOS is to be treated as a “gatekeeper” in the European Union and will come under the scope of the region’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA) in order to prevent anticompetitive barriers in the sector, according to the European Commission.

Apple will be given six months in order to make sure that it is complying with the DMA requirements.

The iPadOS is not the first of Apple’s products to be treated this way, and others include iOS, the Safari browser, and the App Store.

The European Commission probe against Apple, Meta and Google for non-compliance with fair market provisions | Explained

The European Commission pointed at Apple’s large number of business users which it expected would rise in the future, as well as the ways both end and business users were “locked-in to iPadOS.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Apple leverages its large ecosystem to disincentivise end users from switching to other operating systems for tablets,” noted the Commission in its statement.

Apple has announced a May 7 event, where it is widely expected that the iPhone-maker will unveil a new range of iPads, hopefully with OLED screens, and enhanced Apple Pens.

Do alternative app stores undermine security in iPhones 

“The Digital Markets Act is a dynamic tool which allows us to tackle the realities of digital markets. Today, we have brought Apple’s iPadOS within the scope of the DMA obligations. Our market investigation showed that despite not meeting the thresholds, iPadOS constitutes an important gateway on which many companies rely to reach their customers. Today’s decision will ensure that fairness and contestability are preserved also on this platform, in addition to the 22 other services we designated last September. Apple has six months to make iPadOS compliant with the DMA,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.