Coronavirus | Opeds and editorials

Getting the containment strategy in India right

An effective response must consider not only pathogen behaviour but also socioeconomic and cultural characteristics

The  novel coronavirus infection is extremely contagious and spreads fast through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces. Although a very high proportion of infected individuals (around 85%) have mild symptoms, the sheer number of people infected means that large numbers become seriously ill. Social distancing and frequent handwashing were advised to slow the spread. Countries with well-established social security systems used lockdowns as a desperate measure.

Unplanned step

In India, the lockdown was sudden and not accompanied by effective social security measures. Migrant workers, in their millions, crowded into any available means of transport to return to their homes. No social distancing was possible. Many lakhs walked long distances to return home with little food and water. The morbidity and mortality that this has caused can only be guessed. It is likely that the virus has been carried to the hinterland which was largely protected since the virus was brought into India by air travellers. The concept that the social situation forms an integral part of disease, most commonly attributed to the German pathologist Rudolf Virchow, came into prominence once again after the Second World War. Response to a pandemic has some worldwide elements, but it also has elements particular to countries. An effective response in India must consider not only the behaviour of the pathogen but also the socioeconomic and cultural characteristics of the country. Geoffrey Rose, a pioneer in preventive medicine wrote; “The primary determinants of disease are mainly economic and social, and therefore its remedies must also be economic and social. Medicine and politics cannot and should not be kept apart.”

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

The pathogen in the present epidemic was identified very quickly. Only supportive treatment is available for the seriously ill. A vaccine will be ready only after the present crisis is over. India does not have the capacity to manage a large number of very sick patients simultaneously and cannot ramp up resources significantly in the short time available. Besides infrastructure, critical-care medicine requires a large number of highly skilled health-care workers. We simply do not have the numbers.

The Indian Council of Medical Research performed surveillance of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness at 41 sentinel sites between February 15 and March 19. Diagnostic kits and laboratories equipped to perform the Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction test were few. This limitation has hampered efforts to get a good estimate of numbers infected in India. The extent of testing required for better estimates may never be done considering the resources required. One of the principles of screening laid down by Wilson and Jungner over 50 years ago is that the cost of case-finding (including diagnosis and treatment of patients diagnosed) should be economically balanced in relation to possible expenditure on medical care as a whole.

India’s poor are vulnerable

Imposing a lockdown as a means of enforcing social distancing ignores the reality that the poor have no option but to live in densely packed slums and tenements. Personal hygiene in the form of frequent handwashing is impossible in their present circumstances.

India coronavirus lockdown Day 22 updates | Helpline numbers

The World Bank estimates that there are over 650 million poor people in India (living on less than $3.20). The current policy of geographical containment may protect the rich and the middle-class, but it ensures rapid spread of the infection among the poor because they have no chance of maintaining the recommended six feet distance.

Learning from success

South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Japan have been successful in containing the disease. South Korea relied on active, free and massive screening, closing schools and recommending remote working. Nearly 20,000 tests are done every day. There is widespread use of masks and sanitisers. No lockdown was imposed. In Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, surveillance systems identified potential cases and their contacts. Diagnostic tests were developed early, and laboratory testing capacity was increased. In all these countries, costs are covered by the government. Countries which imposed lockdowns have very strong social security systems. In India, the lockdown has caused severe suffering among the poor, especially migrant workers, and has been unsuccessful in the primary objective of enforcing social distancing. The reports that over an estimated two lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh after the lockdown is only the most extreme facet of the problem. Without massive support from the government, chiefly in providing adequate shelter and food to all those who need it, social distancing is impossible. At present, the burdens of quarantine, lockdown and social distancing have been left to individuals. Worse still, in many rural areas and towns, governments have shut down small private clinics. All government health staff are now concentrated on COVID-19. Important primary health-care services including maternal and child health, immunisations, deliveries and tuberculosis care are on hold. It amounts to abandoning the poor to their fates.

Coronavirus | Opeds and editorials

The lockdown has imposed tremendous economic hardship on the poor, without any important benefit as they cannot practise social distancing or proper personal hygiene. If the Central government is serious about the containment strategy proposed by the Ministry of Health and saving lives irrespective of social class, it must provide economic and social resources on a massive scale. It has revealed no such plan. States and individuals cannot handle this crisis on their own. Exhortations to help oneself sound cruel when people have no means to do so.

Dr. George Thomas is an orthopaedic surgeon at St. Isabel’s Hospital, Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 1:51:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/lead/getting-the-containment-strategy-in-india-right/article31349936.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Stress test: On revised lockdown guidelines
Disastrous decision: On Trump halting funds to WHO
Cease the distractions, seize the moment
You are reading
Getting the containment strategy in India right
In India’s response, a communications failure
Harmonising with nature
End the harassment of farmers now
A narrowing window: On extension of lockdown
Corona bond: On Eurozone COVID-19 rescue package
Halting the march of rumours
Polls during a pandemic
The pandemic and the contours of a health response
Economic liberalisation and its faults
Invasive, alien, most fearsome
Trade in tatters: On the global slump
Wanted, a collective national endeavour
Disingenuous and no antidote
COVID-19 and the crumbling world order
Women’s safety during lockdown
Lives and livelihoods: On economy after lockdown
Stage fright: On denying community transmission
Team India and winning the pandemic battle
In time of need: On hydroxychloroquine export
Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation?
Finding a scapegoat in WHO
Curating news for children during pandemic
A time for extraordinary action
For better use: On MPLADS funds
Needed, greater decentralisation of power
A key arsenal in rural India’s pandemic fight
Preparing for exit: On lifting the lockdown
Sanctions and pandemic: On America’s Iran policy
‘A script of action, responsibility and compassion’: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot writes on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19
Taking a long view of the pandemic fight
Ten questions posed by the virus
A different economic approach
Why healthcare workers above 60 should be ‘benched’
Enemy at the gates: On Kerala-Karnataka border row
Reducing farm distress during a pandemic
Why everyone should wear masks
The criticality of community engagement
A niggardliness that is economically unwarranted
The spectre of a post-COVID-19 world
Light and sound: On Narendra Modi’s 9-minute light ceremony
A million and counting: On global coronavirus spread
Safe forests, safe people: On diseases of animal origin
Quarantine and the law
Making the private sector care for public health
Looking east to contain COVID-19
Limits to rugged individualism
Uncritical endorsement: On exodus of migrant workers and the Supreme Court
Beyond the blame game: On the Tablighi Jamaat episode
A long road: On India’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown
The missing notes: On politics and the fight against COVID-19
China’s zero: On China’s lead in containing coronavirus
Unprecedented step: On Wuhan lockdown
The return of the expert
Lessons from Hubei
A pandemic in an unequal India
Faith can’t override public health
Devising a people-centric response to COVID-19
Karnataka CM writes on how the State is fighting the pandemic
Tamil Nadu CM writes on how the State is stopping the pandemic in its tracks
The hunt for a cure begins with telling the truth
COVID-19 and a city’s anatomy
Long live the nation-state
The COVID cycle
Coronavirus | The worst of times, the best of times
It’s also a fight against punitive measures
The age of the neoliberal virus
The deep void in global leadership
Thinking national, acting local
Every man is a part of the main
Beyond social distancing to fight COVID-19
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY