Coronavirus | Opeds and editorials

India’s COVID crisis — when difficult became worse

India is in its darkest days of the pandemic, but there may be still darker days to come. With one in three new infections globally occurring in the country, India’s astronomic surge in cases — more than 3 lakh daily — is propelling the global pandemic, and represents a grave threat to the economic and social well-being of the Indian people. The political leaders, who have been too slow and largely failed to take the outbreak seriously, are now coming to realise the gravity of the task at hand. Lockdowns are spreading, but always one step behind the virus. Given the catastrophic state of affairs, effective intervention will require much more rigorous and extensive action.

A data gap

It is difficult to grasp the true scope of this crisis. New Delhi’s test positivity rate — the rate at which people getting tested for coronavirus receive positive results — recently climbed above 30%. If it takes three tests to find one positive patient, it means that we are likely missing many, many infections. Indeed, one would not be surprised if the true number of infections was now above 10 lakh daily. And we can see it in all those undocumented deaths. While the official statistics suggest 2,000 deaths daily, the true number again is much higher. One crematorium in New Delhi has gone from managing 20 bodies daily to 100; the constant running of the furnaces has caused its steel chimneys to melt.

Premature celebration

How did India find itself in this predicament? Certainly, the country faced many challenges in controlling the coronavirus, including the second largest population in the world, and one spread over an enormous, geographically and socially diverse country comprising both very rural areas and sprawling cities. But India’s leaders have made a very difficult situation worse. Early this year, daily new infections dropped to less than 10,000 — a remarkable achievement, driven in part by successful efforts to enforce social distancing and other public health measures. India began to roll out homegrown vaccines to much fanfare. Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda declared that Prime Minister Modi had “saved the country,” comparing India’s performance under Modi favourably to that of the United States.

But this premature celebration has ushered in a nightmare. The resumption of large, in-person political rallies and other large gatherings are part of the fuel that has caused COVID-19 to explode. The Prime Minister recently declared, “I can see a sea of masses” at a rally in West Bengal, apparently oblivious to the grave risk that such a sea poses to his supporters. The government also took almost no steps to limit the risk posed by the Kumbh Mela festival, ironically claiming that infection precautions would present too great a threat to crowd safety. As a result, the Kumbh Mela has resulted in thousands of positive tests, including several sadhus and former King Gyanendra of Nepal, with many thousands of infections sure to go undetected as pilgrims return to their home communities and expose their families and neighbours.

Control strategies

The virus has taken advantage of the overconfidence of the government over the past months, making matters worse. Viruses mutate constantly, but it is when they are allowed to spread unchecked through large populations that more infectious and more deadly variants become established and change the dynamics of outbreaks. India is now faced with managing a renewed epidemic driven at least in part by the B1.617 “double mutant” strain of SARS-CoV-2, with similar mutations to more virulent strains found in Brazil and South Africa. At the moment, however, scientists and public health policymakers are drawing on extremely limited data, as far too few cases of infection are being analysed to provide a complete and actionable picture of the spread of variants and their influence on disease dynamics. India must rapidly scale up its genomic surveillance efforts to give scientists and public health researchers the data they need to guide policy decisions.

How can the astronomical growth of the pandemic in India be brought under control? Short-term targeted lockdowns can help — the kind we are seeing in New Delhi and elsewhere. They will break the chains of transmission and can curb the exponential growth we are seeing across the nation.

A second strategy is expanding access to vaccines although its benefits are likely to take weeks to be felt. Vaccine rollout without massive outreach and support for the complex, the challenging logistics of administering vaccines, and simply broadening eligibility requirements will do little to slow the virus. The lockdowns we are seeing now will almost surely need to be extended beyond a week and will need to be in place until infection numbers start coming down substantially. It is worth remembering that lockdowns exact a terrible economic and social cost and are a strategy of last resort.

Steps to take

So what might we do to minimise the time that cities and regions need to be in lockdown? India needs a surge of testing. Right now, given high test positivity rates, it is clear that the nation is not testing enough. Ideally, India would increase its testing rates several times over, with the goal of getting the positivity rate under 5%. The nation has the capacity to do that many more tests but has not made it enough of a priority.

We also know that universal mask wearing when people are outside their homes can be enormously helpful in curbing the spread of the disease. Given the crowds of Indian cities and towns and the high rates of infections, universal mask wearing, ideally with high quality masks, is critical and must be mandatory.

And banning all major indoor and outdoor events, including rallies, religious festivals, weddings, and so forth, is essential. If those were to continue, any hope of bringing this outbreak under control would quickly vanish.

Of course, India’s pandemic will finally come to an end when enough Indians are vaccinated — and targeting vaccines now most quickly and effectively can help control the spread of the virus. Whatever strategy India takes to administer vaccines (focus on elderly to save lives, young people to slow spread, etc.), the key is ensuring the country has enough vaccines. Here, the government needs to work with manufacturers like the Serum Institute, identify what is slowing them down, and use the full clout of the Indian government to drive production higher.

Looking forward

India is now suffering the worst days of the pandemic, going through a second wave of coronavirus as a result of poor political choices, poor communications, and neglect of public health principles. For months, too many celebrated that India had “beaten the virus” even though none of us could explain how that could be and why. In this crisis, there is much that individuals can do to protect themselves and their families. But political leaders must do much more. The good news is that we know it can be done, and we know how to do it. Focus on public health measures, improve vaccinations, universal masking, and effective coordination across public health efforts. If we do these things, infections can turn, hospitals can stop being overwhelmed, and life can begin to go back to normal.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha is Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, U.S.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 12:03:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/lead/indias-covid-crisis-when-difficult-became-worse/article34396212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Infernal infernos: On hospital fires amid the pandemic
Too little: On the Election Commission’s COVID-19 curbs
You are reading
India’s COVID crisis — when difficult became worse
A descent into disillusionment and chaos
Open and safe: On Modi government’s vaccination policy
A recipe for vaccine inequity
Vaccine diplomacy that needs specific clarifications
On the trail of the second wave’s dynamics
How can India contain the second wave?
Lessons from the first wave
Examination priorities: On annual exams amid the pandemic
The secrecy around deaths after vaccination
Indian universities need immediate vaccination
Lessons from COVID-19
The second wave: On why new COVID-19 vaccines should be cleared
Weighing in on the saga of a vaccine
Rising poverty: On pandemic-induced disparities
A booster shot for India’s vaccination plan
Allaying concerns: On public trust and vaccination programmes
A moral test: On the vaccine divide
Efficacious too: On Covaxin
Sustaining the drive: On COVID-19 vaccination phase 2
Vaccine inequities: On need to vaccinate all above 45
Addressing vaccine reluctance and policy hesitancy
Redefining the exit plan for COVID-19
Boosting confidence: On need for efficient use of COVID-19 vaccine stocks
Opening up the vaccine market
Origin and spread: On the source of SARS-CoV-2
New questions: On COVID-19 infecting one-fifth of Indian population
A year on, mind the gaps in the pandemic response
Should Board exams be conducted in one go this year?
No to vaccine nationalism, yes to global cooperation
Tempered optimism: On India’s sliding COVID-19 graph
The best shot against COVID-19
More vaccines than takers
Managing the rollout: On addressing vaccine hesitancy
Injecting confidence: On India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive
Vaccine optimism and the scientific uncertainty link
Building trust in vaccines
The debilitating side-effect of a flawed vaccine trial
Gearing up: On vaccines and public trust
A hurried gamble: On vaccines and transparency
The second dose: On COVID-19 vaccine
A constant vigil: On the new coronavirus strain in India
Unmasked, reflections on the pandemic and life
Caution pays: On Centre’s COVID-19 surveillance guidelines
Towards an effective vaccination distribution policy
Essential dry run: On COVID-19 vaccination drive
COVID-19 and limits of political accountability
The purpose of a vaccine
Clear the fog, draw up a clear vaccination policy
Rein in the vaccine nationalism, the profiteering
In vaccine race last lap, the key steps for India
The storage tale of two vaccines
T-cell immunity and COVID-19
COVID-19, climate and carbon neutrality
Signs of easing: On India’s COVID-19 fight
Has India passed the COVID-19 peak?
Sooner, better: On indigenously developed COVID-19 test kits
The battered Puja economy
Outline of a pandemic fight, by and for citizens
Pandemics and the collective consciousness
Vaccines with a global common good guarantee
Saving lives under the long shadow of the pandemic
Until vaccine: On Unlock 5
The challenge of changing health behaviour
Weighing the costs: On COVID-19 vaccine
The slow and frustrating journey of recovering from COVID-19
Health worker safety deserves a second look
Unlocking campuses: On UGC’s revised academic calendar
Recovery from COVID-19 can be a struggle
Uniting to combat COVID-19
Coronavirus fears and preconception advice
An agriculture-led revival as flawed claim
A necessary pause: On the COVID-19 vaccine race
The uncertainties over COVID-19 numbers
The challenges in counting the dead
COVID-19 deaths may be higher than reported
The many challenges in estimating deaths
Alone at the top: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
The participants we need in Phase 3 trials
Differential impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown
More than a vaccine, it is about vaccination
COVID-19 and a country club India must leave
A quest for order amid cyber insecurity
Adopting a public systems approach to COVID-19
Milestone of a million: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
Testing times: On university exams
Predictions, pandemics and public health
It’s time to flatten the pandemic stereotyping
Viral outrage only spikes the data
Sending the right message
Needed: Clear testing data
The social contract needs to be rewritten
The pandemic is about eyes shut
Joblessness and opportunity in Tamil Nadu
Green-lighting ecological decimation amidst a pandemic
COVID-19 has no religion
A case for extension: On rural jobs scheme
Surely, even if slowly: On a COVID-19 vaccine
Bend it like Italy: On flattening the COVID-19 curve
Promise and delivery: On India’s first COVID-19 vaccine
States hold the key: On Unlock 2.0
PCR testing is a double-edged sword
Science vs nonsense: On Patanjali’s COVID-19 claim
Shut and open: On tennis during the pandemic
The perils of follow the leader syndrome
The many questions about Favipiravir
In new lockdown, a second chance for Tamil Nadu
United front in Delhi: On Kejriwal government-Centre camaraderie
A prescription of equitable and effective care
Multilateralism post COVID-19
Making public transport safe during COVID-19
A better rate: On COVID-19 recovery
Look back in relief: On the migrant labour crisis
Needed, a transfusion for public health care
Wrong priorities: On keeping religious places open during a pandemic
Crossing the line: On Delhi’s decision to limit health services
Profit, not profiteering: On regulation of COVID-19 testing charges
In Persian Gulf littoral, cooperative security is key
Paging the private sector in the COVID fight
Curves and recoveries: On India’s coronavirus numbers
India’s Parliament is missing in action
Axing the economy’s trunk
Scripting a new narrative for COVID control
Open with caution: On Unlock 1
It’s time for a universal basic income programme in India
The waning of subaltern solidarity for Hindutva
Export blocks: On India’s trade amid the pandemic
A moment to trust the teacher
The echo of migrant footfalls and the silence on policy
Enjoying the fruits of their labour
Helping supply chains recover
The heavy burden of social suffering
An effective lockdown
The lockdown has highlighted stark inequalities
Will sport be the same in empty stadia?
Cinema after COVID-19
The eternal longing for the distant home
Working safely: On workplaces during the pandemic
A hole in the whole: On health sector woes
China, better prepared for the post-COVID world
How public health boosts an economy
Keep it retrospective
Backing the ‘angels in white coats’
Standstill: On opening of stadia for training
Flawed stimulus is justice denied
We need social physicians
A callous response
Peaking: On India’s coronavirus tally
Farm gate in focus: On amending Essential Commodities Act
A question of quarantine: On migrant workers and other travellers
TASMAC tribulations: On Tamil Nadu liquor sale
The pandemic and the challenge of behaviour change
One for the poor: On Centre’s corona package
Lockdown syndrome: On virus-induced economic crisis
Are India’s labour laws too restrictive?
Stop the return to laissez-faire
States cannot be left to the Centre’s mercy
Local motif: On Modi’s call for self-reliance
Liquidity lifeline: On Nirmala’s MSME package
A plan to revive a broken economy
Provide income support, restore jobs
Perilous state: On State finances
COVID-19 and the path ahead
Reaffirm cooperative federalism
Riding roughshod over State governments
Tragedy on the tracks: On the killing of 16 migrant workers
Coming to terms: On India refusing to admit community transmission
The trends shaping the post-COVID-19 world
The epidemic and ensuring safety in courts
Responding to COVID-19 at the grassroots
The face of exploitation
Contempt for labour: On dilution of labour laws
Slower growth and a tighter fiscal
Back home: On return of Indian expatriates
Blame game: On Donald Trump’s anti-China rhetoric over COVID-19
Resuscitating multilateralism with India’s help
A war-like state and a bond to the rescue
Fear and loathing in the land of the free
Everyone wants a good stimulus
Rent control amidst pandemic
Slow release: On lockdown 3.0
No comfort in numbers: On Bengal’s coronavirus cases
Pandemics without borders, South Asia’s evolution
India’s disease surveillance system needs a reboot
No relief for the nowhere people
BRICS against COVID-19
Recovering early: On India’s COVID-19 patients
It’s about food, nutrition and livelihood security
Taiwan’s coronavirus protocol shows how it is done
Needed: a pandemic patent pool
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Plasma therapy is no silver bullet
Take care of yourself too, fellow journalists
Strategic shift: On home isolation of mild coronavirus cases
Coping with today, planning for tomorrow
No end in sight: On India’s coronavirus strategy
Vividly imagining the life of migrant workers
A task for South Asia
Privacy concerns during a pandemic
Unlocking justice in the lockdown
Safe return: On migrant worker distress
The outline of another pandemic combat strategy
Pandemic and panic: On Tamil Nadu’s five-city lockdown
Protecting the poor from becoming poorer
Did SARS-CoV-2 begin from a lab?
Protection for protectors: On safety of healthcare workers
Rapid failures: On antibody testing kits
The COVID-19 paradox in South Asia
Fishing in troubled waters during a pandemic
How will India emerge out of the lockdown?
Making doctors wash hands
Locked out of cities, homes and livelihoods
Script of unity: On coronavirus and social prejudices
Exploiting a pandemic: On Trump’s immigration policy
The village is still relevant
A time for planetary solidarity
There may be no going back
No transparency in West Bengal
Focus on the curve: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
Economy in lockdown: On India’s worst case scenario
A shot of hope with a game changing vaccine
Caught in the heightened arc of communal polemics
Singing the corona tune
Helping a lending hand: On RBI’s second lockdown stimulus
A season of change: On IMD forecast system
A virus, social democracy, and dividends for Kerala
Across the gulf: On stranded Indian workers
Virtual reality: On telemedicine
A blueprint to revive the economy
A case to use JEE-Main instead of JEE-Advanced this year
Will the aviation industry recover from the pandemic?
Data-driven reporting during COVID-19
Stress test: On revised lockdown guidelines
Disastrous decision: On Trump halting funds to WHO
Cease the distractions, seize the moment
Getting the containment strategy in India right
In India’s response, a communications failure
Harmonising with nature
End the harassment of farmers now
A narrowing window: On extension of lockdown
Corona bond: On Eurozone COVID-19 rescue package
Halting the march of rumours
Polls during a pandemic
The pandemic and the contours of a health response
Economic liberalisation and its faults
Invasive, alien, most fearsome
Trade in tatters: On the global slump
Wanted, a collective national endeavour
Disingenuous and no antidote
COVID-19 and the crumbling world order
Women’s safety during lockdown
Lives and livelihoods: On economy after lockdown
Stage fright: On denying community transmission
Team India and winning the pandemic battle
In time of need: On hydroxychloroquine export
Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation?
Finding a scapegoat in WHO
Curating news for children during pandemic
A time for extraordinary action
For better use: On MPLADS funds
Needed, greater decentralisation of power
A key arsenal in rural India’s pandemic fight
Preparing for exit: On lifting the lockdown
Sanctions and pandemic: On America’s Iran policy
‘A script of action, responsibility and compassion’: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot writes on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19
Taking a long view of the pandemic fight
Ten questions posed by the virus
A different economic approach
Why healthcare workers above 60 should be ‘benched’
Enemy at the gates: On Kerala-Karnataka border row
Reducing farm distress during a pandemic
Why everyone should wear masks
The criticality of community engagement
A niggardliness that is economically unwarranted
The spectre of a post-COVID-19 world
Light and sound: On Narendra Modi’s 9-minute light ceremony
A million and counting: On global coronavirus spread
Safe forests, safe people: On diseases of animal origin
Quarantine and the law
Making the private sector care for public health
Looking east to contain COVID-19
Limits to rugged individualism
Uncritical endorsement: On exodus of migrant workers and the Supreme Court
Beyond the blame game: On the Tablighi Jamaat episode
A long road: On India’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown
The missing notes: On politics and the fight against COVID-19
China’s zero: On China’s lead in containing coronavirus
Unprecedented step: On Wuhan lockdown
The return of the expert
Lessons from Hubei
A pandemic in an unequal India
Faith can’t override public health
Devising a people-centric response to COVID-19
Karnataka CM writes on how the State is fighting the pandemic
Tamil Nadu CM writes on how the State is stopping the pandemic in its tracks
The hunt for a cure begins with telling the truth
COVID-19 and a city’s anatomy
Long live the nation-state
The COVID cycle
Coronavirus | The worst of times, the best of times
It’s also a fight against punitive measures
The age of the neoliberal virus
The deep void in global leadership
Thinking national, acting local
Every man is a part of the main
Beyond social distancing to fight COVID-19
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY