Coronavirus | Opeds and editorials

Clear the fog, draw up a clear vaccination policy

Vaccines play a major role in human mastery over infectious diseases. Vaccine can induce immunity only in the vaccinated individual. So, vaccination is ‘preventive medicine’. When a vaccine is rolled out as a national or global programme and increasing proportions of people are vaccinated, ‘herd immunity’ level increases and disease frequency decreases in the vaccinated population. That decelerates transmission of the microbe in the whole community, resulting in decreasing disease frequency even in the unvaccinated segment of population — a phenomenon called the ‘herd effect’ of vaccination.

Disease burden and control

Herd immunity plus herd effect reduce the overall disease burden in the community; in other words, the disease is controlled. In epidemiology, the common word control has a specific meaning: ‘deliberate reduction of disease frequency to a desired level, validated with evidence’. For evidence, disease frequencies must be documented both at baseline and on an ongoing basis, through systematic surveillance. So, control interventions include a vaccination programme and disease surveillance.

Comment | More than a vaccine, it is about vaccination

The extreme form of control is ‘elimination’ of transmission of the microbe in a whole country. For example, measles and rubella have been eliminated in Sri Lanka through sustained vaccination achieving high coverage. Eradication is global elimination of an infectious disease.

In summary, the hierarchy of human mastery over infectious microbes using vaccines ranges from individual protection and community control, to elimination and eradication.

So far, smallpox and cattle plague have been eradicated using their respective vaccines. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was eradicated in 2003 without a vaccine, using ‘non-pharmacological interventions’, or NPI, systematic case detection, contact tracing and quarantine. Success was possible because virus transmission occurred only after individuals developed fever. History of travel from affected countries and fever-screening identified potentially infectious persons who were quarantined for breaking transmission chains. COVID-19 novel coronavirus transmission occurs from infected persons before the onset of fever and from infected but totally asymptomatic individuals. So, we cannot stop transmission; but with NPI (face masks, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds), we can retard transmission.

Coronavirus | First ‘wave’ of COVID-19 vaccination to cover 30 crore Indians

Vaccine candidates and India

Three COVID-19 vaccines have claims of about 90-95% protective efficacy — BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech), mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and Sputnik-V (Gamaleya Institute). Hopefully they will soon get registration for general use in their respective countries of origin. Sputnik-V is under phase 2-phase 3 vaccine trials in India, by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Another vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford-AstraZeneca), manufactured under licence by Serum Institute of India as Covishield, is undergoing phase 2-phase 3 trials in India. The likelihood of Sputnik-V getting registration in India is probably high, possibly before end-2020. An indigenous vaccine candidate, Covaxin (Bharat Biotech), found safe and immunogenic in phase 1 and phase 2 trials, is now under phase 3 trial. If found safe and effective, it will, hopefully, get registration in the first or second quarter of 2021.

Coronavirus | ‘Covishield’ vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over ‘adverse reaction’

Should vaccination be used in India as preventive medicine for individual protection, community control or elimination? This is India’s call — what is in the best interests of the country? In India’s national Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), policy is defined, vaccines procured and supplied by the Union government and vaccination implemented by State governments. So, policy development is the function of the central government — States must implement the action plan emerging from policy. States have the freedom to surpass policy limits if no fund is sought. There are precedents: Delhi used the Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine when the central government policy was only for Measles vaccine and Sikkim unilaterally used human papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer in women.

Editorial | A vial half full: On COVID-19 vaccine race

Mixed signals

A comprehensive vaccination policy is yet to emerge as evidenced by the divergent views expressed by different dignitaries. On October 22, Union Finance Minister announced NDA’s Bihar election manifesto: “The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It is our resolve that once the vaccine…has been cleared by the ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research], we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost.” Note the faux pas — the Drugs Controller General of India is the clearing agency, not the ICMR.

On November 3, the Union Health Secretary said in a press conference: “Union Health Ministry has asked State governments to refrain from making isolated plans for vaccine distribution. The Union government has set up an expert committee on vaccine administration. States were asked to set up committees under Chief Secretaries of each State to ensure time-bound implementation of the Union government’s direction”. On November 19, the Puducherry Chief Minister announced that COVID-19 vaccination will be provided free under the State Budget.

On November 20, the Union Health Minister identified the priority sequence for vaccination: health-care workers and ‘corona warriors’; citizens above 65 years; those between 50 and 65; those below 50 who have co-morbidities; and finally general public; workers in essential services are missed out. This represents a preventive medicine approach. Obviously, the government has not considered a public health goal of control or elimination.

Coronavirus | Health Ministry takes stock of cold chain for vaccine supply

Unanswered policy issues

Fortunately, the three front running vaccines for India — Sputnik V, Covishield, Covaxin — need only the standard cold chain available to the UIP, except that any new vaccine will require significant additional cold chain space. All vaccines in the UIP are available in the private sector too. Under the UIP, vaccines attract no user fee, but the private sector bills the beneficiary. Will this style be maintained for COVID-19 vaccines also? Will insurance companies reimburse the recipients of a vaccine in the private sector?

An important policy issue is whether vaccination should be confined to only uninfected individuals. Or should it be for all people? In the first case, how should uninfected individuals be identified? All test results of infected subjects are available on a computer data base and that is one way to identify those who were already infected. For others, should COVID-19 antibody or T-cell immunity be tested for reserving vaccination for non-immune persons?

Comment | The storage tale of two vaccines

What will be the policy for vaccinating children? Will not vaccinating teachers and students make school reopening safe? Many senior citizens are protected from exposure to infection by cocooning within homes. How will they be reached at home?

If COVID-19 control is the policy objective, there will be additional questions. Experts must determine the age groups to be covered for disease control. Where will vaccination be conducted? If at fixed stations, will they be at health-care clinics or elsewhere? Will vaccination be with or without user-fee? In case of any adverse reaction, how and where will that be diagnosed and treated? India does not practise public health surveillance. How then can India monitor the control trajectory of COVID-19 over time? The COVID-19 control plan of actions can be the nucleus for building a much-needed public health infrastructure in India.

The vaccination stations should be staffed with trained personnel and supervised by medical doctors. The site must have a waiting area and a post-vaccination staying area to manage any untoward reaction during the first hour. A computerised master list with details and mobile numbers of all vaccinated subjects needs to be maintained for the purpose of post-vaccination follow up to document rare side-effects. Data management has to be meticulously planned and executed.

Watch | What are vaccines?
 

The central and State governments in general and Health Departments in particular have a mammoth task ahead of them. It is a big challenge to protect the life and the health of citizens, and also a huge opportunity to eliminate the novel coronavirus from India, setting an example to the rest of the world. With will and wisdom we can, and should, accomplish this.

T. Jacob John is former Professor and HOD, Clinical Virology Department, CMC Hospital, Vellore, and former President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics. M.S. Seshadri is former Professor and HOD, Clinical Endocrinology Department, CMC Hospital, Vellore, and is currently Medical Director, Thirumalai Mission Hospital, Ranipet, Tamil Nadu

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2020 12:03:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/lead/clear-the-fog-draw-up-a-clear-vaccination-policy/article33207272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
Clear the fog, draw up a clear vaccination policy
Rein in the vaccine nationalism, the profiteering
In vaccine race last lap, the key steps for India
The storage tale of two vaccines
T-cell immunity and COVID-19
COVID-19, climate and carbon neutrality
Signs of easing: On India’s COVID-19 fight
Has India passed the COVID-19 peak?
Sooner, better: On indigenously developed COVID-19 test kits
The battered Puja economy
Outline of a pandemic fight, by and for citizens
Pandemics and the collective consciousness
Vaccines with a global common good guarantee
Saving lives under the long shadow of the pandemic
Until vaccine: On Unlock 5
The challenge of changing health behaviour
Weighing the costs: On COVID-19 vaccine
The slow and frustrating journey of recovering from COVID-19
Health worker safety deserves a second look
Unlocking campuses: On UGC’s revised academic calendar
Recovery from COVID-19 can be a struggle
Uniting to combat COVID-19
Coronavirus fears and preconception advice
An agriculture-led revival as flawed claim
A necessary pause: On the COVID-19 vaccine race
The uncertainties over COVID-19 numbers
The challenges in counting the dead
COVID-19 deaths may be higher than reported
The many challenges in estimating deaths
Alone at the top: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
The participants we need in Phase 3 trials
Differential impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown
More than a vaccine, it is about vaccination
COVID-19 and a country club India must leave
A quest for order amid cyber insecurity
Adopting a public systems approach to COVID-19
Milestone of a million: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
Testing times: On university exams
Predictions, pandemics and public health
It’s time to flatten the pandemic stereotyping
Viral outrage only spikes the data
Sending the right message
Needed: Clear testing data
The social contract needs to be rewritten
The pandemic is about eyes shut
Joblessness and opportunity in Tamil Nadu
Green-lighting ecological decimation amidst a pandemic
COVID-19 has no religion
A case for extension: On rural jobs scheme
Surely, even if slowly: On a COVID-19 vaccine
Bend it like Italy: On flattening the COVID-19 curve
Promise and delivery: On India’s first COVID-19 vaccine
States hold the key: On Unlock 2.0
PCR testing is a double-edged sword
Science vs nonsense: On Patanjali’s COVID-19 claim
Shut and open: On tennis during the pandemic
The perils of follow the leader syndrome
The many questions about Favipiravir
In new lockdown, a second chance for Tamil Nadu
United front in Delhi: On Kejriwal government-Centre camaraderie
A prescription of equitable and effective care
Multilateralism post COVID-19
Making public transport safe during COVID-19
A better rate: On COVID-19 recovery
Look back in relief: On the migrant labour crisis
Needed, a transfusion for public health care
Wrong priorities: On keeping religious places open during a pandemic
Crossing the line: On Delhi’s decision to limit health services
Profit, not profiteering: On regulation of COVID-19 testing charges
In Persian Gulf littoral, cooperative security is key
Paging the private sector in the COVID fight
Curves and recoveries: On India’s coronavirus numbers
India’s Parliament is missing in action
Axing the economy’s trunk
Scripting a new narrative for COVID control
Open with caution: On Unlock 1
It’s time for a universal basic income programme in India
The waning of subaltern solidarity for Hindutva
Export blocks: On India’s trade amid the pandemic
A moment to trust the teacher
The echo of migrant footfalls and the silence on policy
Enjoying the fruits of their labour
Helping supply chains recover
The heavy burden of social suffering
An effective lockdown
The lockdown has highlighted stark inequalities
Will sport be the same in empty stadia?
Cinema after COVID-19
The eternal longing for the distant home
Working safely: On workplaces during the pandemic
A hole in the whole: On health sector woes
China, better prepared for the post-COVID world
How public health boosts an economy
Keep it retrospective
Backing the ‘angels in white coats’
Standstill: On opening of stadia for training
Flawed stimulus is justice denied
We need social physicians
A callous response
Peaking: On India’s coronavirus tally
Farm gate in focus: On amending Essential Commodities Act
A question of quarantine: On migrant workers and other travellers
TASMAC tribulations: On Tamil Nadu liquor sale
The pandemic and the challenge of behaviour change
One for the poor: On Centre’s corona package
Lockdown syndrome: On virus-induced economic crisis
Are India’s labour laws too restrictive?
Stop the return to laissez-faire
States cannot be left to the Centre’s mercy
Local motif: On Modi’s call for self-reliance
Liquidity lifeline: On Nirmala’s MSME package
A plan to revive a broken economy
Provide income support, restore jobs
Perilous state: On State finances
COVID-19 and the path ahead
Reaffirm cooperative federalism
Riding roughshod over State governments
Tragedy on the tracks: On the killing of 16 migrant workers
Coming to terms: On India refusing to admit community transmission
The trends shaping the post-COVID-19 world
The epidemic and ensuring safety in courts
Responding to COVID-19 at the grassroots
The face of exploitation
Contempt for labour: On dilution of labour laws
Slower growth and a tighter fiscal
Back home: On return of Indian expatriates
Blame game: On Donald Trump’s anti-China rhetoric over COVID-19
Resuscitating multilateralism with India’s help
A war-like state and a bond to the rescue
Fear and loathing in the land of the free
Everyone wants a good stimulus
Rent control amidst pandemic
Slow release: On lockdown 3.0
No comfort in numbers: On Bengal’s coronavirus cases
Pandemics without borders, South Asia’s evolution
India’s disease surveillance system needs a reboot
No relief for the nowhere people
BRICS against COVID-19
Recovering early: On India’s COVID-19 patients
It’s about food, nutrition and livelihood security
Taiwan’s coronavirus protocol shows how it is done
Needed: a pandemic patent pool
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Plasma therapy is no silver bullet
Take care of yourself too, fellow journalists
Strategic shift: On home isolation of mild coronavirus cases
Coping with today, planning for tomorrow
No end in sight: On India’s coronavirus strategy
Vividly imagining the life of migrant workers
A task for South Asia
Privacy concerns during a pandemic
Unlocking justice in the lockdown
Safe return: On migrant worker distress
The outline of another pandemic combat strategy
Pandemic and panic: On Tamil Nadu’s five-city lockdown
Protecting the poor from becoming poorer
Did SARS-CoV-2 begin from a lab?
Protection for protectors: On safety of healthcare workers
Rapid failures: On antibody testing kits
The COVID-19 paradox in South Asia
Fishing in troubled waters during a pandemic
How will India emerge out of the lockdown?
Making doctors wash hands
Locked out of cities, homes and livelihoods
Script of unity: On coronavirus and social prejudices
Exploiting a pandemic: On Trump’s immigration policy
The village is still relevant
A time for planetary solidarity
There may be no going back
No transparency in West Bengal
Focus on the curve: On India’s COVID-19 numbers
Economy in lockdown: On India’s worst case scenario
A shot of hope with a game changing vaccine
Caught in the heightened arc of communal polemics
Singing the corona tune
Helping a lending hand: On RBI’s second lockdown stimulus
A season of change: On IMD forecast system
A virus, social democracy, and dividends for Kerala
Across the gulf: On stranded Indian workers
Virtual reality: On telemedicine
A blueprint to revive the economy
A case to use JEE-Main instead of JEE-Advanced this year
Will the aviation industry recover from the pandemic?
Data-driven reporting during COVID-19
Stress test: On revised lockdown guidelines
Disastrous decision: On Trump halting funds to WHO
Cease the distractions, seize the moment
Getting the containment strategy in India right
In India’s response, a communications failure
Harmonising with nature
End the harassment of farmers now
A narrowing window: On extension of lockdown
Corona bond: On Eurozone COVID-19 rescue package
Halting the march of rumours
Polls during a pandemic
The pandemic and the contours of a health response
Economic liberalisation and its faults
Invasive, alien, most fearsome
Trade in tatters: On the global slump
Wanted, a collective national endeavour
Disingenuous and no antidote
COVID-19 and the crumbling world order
Women’s safety during lockdown
Lives and livelihoods: On economy after lockdown
Stage fright: On denying community transmission
Team India and winning the pandemic battle
In time of need: On hydroxychloroquine export
Will COVID-19 affect the course of globalisation?
Finding a scapegoat in WHO
Curating news for children during pandemic
A time for extraordinary action
For better use: On MPLADS funds
Needed, greater decentralisation of power
A key arsenal in rural India’s pandemic fight
Preparing for exit: On lifting the lockdown
Sanctions and pandemic: On America’s Iran policy
‘A script of action, responsibility and compassion’: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot writes on Rajasthan’s fight against COVID-19
Taking a long view of the pandemic fight
Ten questions posed by the virus
A different economic approach
Why healthcare workers above 60 should be ‘benched’
Enemy at the gates: On Kerala-Karnataka border row
Reducing farm distress during a pandemic
Why everyone should wear masks
The criticality of community engagement
A niggardliness that is economically unwarranted
The spectre of a post-COVID-19 world
Light and sound: On Narendra Modi’s 9-minute light ceremony
A million and counting: On global coronavirus spread
Safe forests, safe people: On diseases of animal origin
Quarantine and the law
Making the private sector care for public health
Looking east to contain COVID-19
Limits to rugged individualism
Uncritical endorsement: On exodus of migrant workers and the Supreme Court
Beyond the blame game: On the Tablighi Jamaat episode
A long road: On India’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown
The missing notes: On politics and the fight against COVID-19
China’s zero: On China’s lead in containing coronavirus
Unprecedented step: On Wuhan lockdown
The return of the expert
Lessons from Hubei
A pandemic in an unequal India
Faith can’t override public health
Devising a people-centric response to COVID-19
Karnataka CM writes on how the State is fighting the pandemic
Tamil Nadu CM writes on how the State is stopping the pandemic in its tracks
The hunt for a cure begins with telling the truth
COVID-19 and a city’s anatomy
Long live the nation-state
The COVID cycle
Coronavirus | The worst of times, the best of times
It’s also a fight against punitive measures
The age of the neoliberal virus
The deep void in global leadership
Thinking national, acting local
Every man is a part of the main
Beyond social distancing to fight COVID-19
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY