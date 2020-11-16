National

Coronavirus | Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin enters phase-3 trials

Covaxin is being developed byBharatBiotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).  

The COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

Speaking virtually at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Mr. Ella said the company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops and can be ready by next year.

“We partnered with ICMR for COVID-19 vaccine as we speak it entered the phase 3 trials,” he said.

Coronavirus | Bharat Biotech plans to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021 upon approval from regulatory bodies

Bharat Biotech is the only vaccine company in the world which has BSL3 production facility (Biosafety level 3), he said.

Last month the vaccine maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of Phase I and II trials of the vaccine and is initiating Phase-III trials in 26,000 participants.

Covaxin is being developed byBharatBiotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The city-based vaccine maker had on October 2 sought the Drug Controller General of India’s (DCGI) permission to conduct phase 3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multicentre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

“We are working on another vaccine through nasal drops my feeling is by next year it will reach the population,” Mr. Ella said.

BharatBiotech in September said it entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel “chimp-adenovirus” (Chimpanzee adenovirus), single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 4:22:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-bharat-biotechs-covid-19-vaccine-covaxin-enters-phase-3-trials/article33107393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY