Recasting the caste debate

December 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Does caste matter to the BJP? Caste is certainly convenient, it appears. None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to shift the focus to caste-neutral social categories. The four biggest ‘castes’ for him, he said, are the poor, youth, women, and farmers. However, his party was recently up in arms for Jat pride.

The Congress tried to underplay caste as a political category for decades, and used to raise slogans similar to Mr. Modi’s in the past, appealing to women, the youth, farmers, and the poor. The party now has a strong focus on caste identity.

The alleged mimicry of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar is apparently an insult to the Jat community that he belongs to, the BJP thought. Kalyan Banerjee, who allegedly mimicked Mr. Dhankar, had not mentioned his name, let alone his community. But the Vice-President himself made it a question of caste pride. It is not that caste does not matter when it comes to questions of social status and insults.

The invoking of Jat pride by the BJP coincided with the renewed controversy around allegations of sexual harassment against its MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The BJP MP is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, most of them belonging to the Jat community. The election of one of his close aides as the head of WFI brought the controversy back to the spotlight.

Jats are spread across the tri-junction of Rajasthan, Haryana and UP, with Delhi in the midst. The community’s relations with the BJP are strained, worsened by the farm agitations of 2020-21. The Congress is hoping to win over the community in Haryana, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) hopes to restrain the BJP in western Uttar Pradesh with a coalition of Jats, Dalits and Muslims. The Congress has requested the BJP and Mr. Dhankar to speak up in favour of the women wrestlers and the farmers.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a leader who has walked the tightrope between casteless politics and caste appeal with a mix of caste empowerment and women welfare. His scheme of free bicycles for schoolgirls and alcohol prohibition won him a lot of support among women.

Talking of Mr. Kumar, his obsession with Hindi and hostility towards English is causing embarrassment to the Opposition alliance that is committed to diversity and inclusivity. At a meeting of INDIA leaders, he snapped at a DMK leader for seeking an English translation of his speech. The row has escalated after DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran remarked that those who speak only Hindi could find no good jobs.

Caste is certainly not, and cannot be, the only social category in India. But it is one kind of category for sure which cannot be overlooked.

Federalism Tract - Notes on Indian Diversity

Civilisational links

While BJP’s Hindutva politics is in direct confrontation with Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu, the ruling party at the Centre is also focussed on reaching out to Tamils. Launching the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that the emotional bond between the people of Kashi and Tamil Nadu are unique, and the Sangam was strengthening the idea of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. Greeting the visitors with “Vanakkam Kashi, Vanakkam Tamil Nadu”, he further said that reaching Kashi from Tamil Nadu was akin to travelling from one abode of Lord Shiva to the other. In an outreach to Tamil audience, Modi hailed the symbolism of installing Sengol in the new Parliament building. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

One Person, One Vote, One Value

Depending on how territorial representation is mapped through administrative measures, voters can find their votes devalued or overvalued, quantitatively and qualitatively. As the next delimitation process nears in India, some aspects of this question are explained here.

On selecting Election Commissioners

The credibility of the election process in India is facing big challenges, due to the alleged partisan conduct of the Election Commission of India and questions over the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). After the recent Assembly elections in five States, several Opposition leaders have reiterated the demand that measures must be taken to demonstrate that electronic voting is tamper-proof. It is in the midst of this debate that the BJP government went ahead with legislating its absolute authority over the selection of members of the ECI. The Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Office and Terms of Office) Bill passed by Parliament in the absence of most Opposition members due to their suspension, set out the new procedure of appointing members. The political executive gets all the powers. Here is an explainer on details of the bill, the controversy and what the Supreme Court ruling said.

Article 370 verdict undermines Gupkar alliance

Following the Supreme Court verdict upholding the repeal of Article 370, major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are said to have lost further ground in the Union Territory. The Gupkar alliance between seven regional rivals-turned-allies have not visibly joined together to either issue a statement or huddled to decide the future course of action. The alliance came into being on August 4, 2019, just a day before the Centre abrogated Article 370.

‘Act’ of discontent

The Allahabad High Court, in a significant statement on Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, stated that the “religious character” of a place can only be ascertained following a trial and that the Act does not define the “religious character” adequately. The observation was made during a hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque dispute. In the case, the Hindu plaintiffs claim that the entire area, including the Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, belonged to a temple since Satyuga. Significantly, the Act carried retrospective effect when it became a law in 1991 mandating that the religious character of places as it existed on August 15, 1947 should be retained. The Act was enacted in September 1991, almost a year before the demolition of the Babri Masjid, as the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation was gaining pace.