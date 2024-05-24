1. Bengaluru students get eight spots in Top 10 in COMED-K UGET-2024

Eight spots in the top 10 ranks in COMED-K UGET-2024 (entrance test for undergraduate courses) were taken by students from Bengaluru. One student from Himachal Pradesh and another from Andhra Pradesh took the remaining spots in the top 10. In the top 100, 58 ranks were taken by candidates from Karnataka.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) announced the COMED-K UGET results on May 24. Balasathya Saravanan from Bengaluru got the first rank. The second rank was taken by Devansh Tripathi and the third by Sanaa Tabassum.

2. IIM-Bangalore forays into undergraduate courses with online BBA programme

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) has introduced a first-of-its-kind, online BBA programme in Digital Business Entrepreneurship (DBE) in a bid to make its courses more accessible and affordable. Classes for the first batch will commence in September 2024. IIM-B is the first IIM to offer a UG course.

The course will have three focus areas — Digital Technology and Business, Entrepreneurship, and Management. While the programme has been designed for three years with 45 credits in each year, going by the National Education Policy (NEP), it will also have flexible exits at the one-year and two-year marks.

3. Despite restrictions, swimming pools in Bengaluru fail to implement conditions laid by BWSSB

It has been found that many pools in Bengaluru are not adhering to the rules floated by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) regarding filling of the pools and setting up of rainwater harvesting. While several apartment complexes, sports arenas, and private pools do not have rainwater harvesting facilities, some pools continue to use Cauvery water.

On March 12, the board banned the use of potable water, both from the Cauvery and from borewells, to fill swimming pools amid an acute water crisis this summer. On Thursday, May 16, the BBMP relaxed the ban, allowing those who have rainwater harvesting facilities to use borewell water. If any of these conditions are not met, a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence will be imposed, and on subsequent offences, the fine will go up by ₹500 every day.

4. Prajwal Revanna case | Did Hassan MP leave without informing his family, asks CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked whether Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna left India without informing his family members. The CM reacted to former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s warning to his grandson to return and surrender to the police or face his anger and that of all family members.

“Did he (Prajwal) leave the country without informing the family members?” he asked. Siddaramaiah accused Mr. Gowda of orchestrating his grandson’s departure from India and now writing a letter warning him to return.

5. Bengaluru Airport City Limited unveils investment plans for business park and 775-room combo hotel at KIA

Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has unveiled its investment plan for a two million square feet business park and 775-room hotel, which are to come up near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). BACL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

According to BACL, the biophilic-inspired business park will offer smart workspaces, accompanied by a combo hotel and a concert arena. The concert arena, planned as a first-of-its-kind in an airport ecosystem in India, will have the capacity to host 10,000 attendees.