Despite restrictions, swimming pools in Bengaluru fail to implement conditions laid by BWSSB

It has been found that many pools in the city do not adhere to the rules floated by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) regarding filling of the pools and setting up of rainwater harvesting.

While several apartment complexes, sports arenas, and private pools do not have rainwater harvesting facilities, some pools continue to use Cauvery water. The BWSSB banned the use of Cauvery water after the city experienced an acute water crisis this summer. The BWSSB also imposed a mandatory rainwater harvesting facility to run the pools.

Use of potable water

On March 12, the board banned the use of potable water, both from the Cauvery and from borewells, to fill swimming pools. On Thursday, May 16, the BBMP relaxed the ban, allowing those who have rainwater harvesting facilities to use borewell water. If any of these conditions are not met, a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence will be imposed, and on subsequent offences, the fine will go up by ₹500 every day. Even during the ban, many pools were functioning.

The manager of a private pool said that during the ban, the pool authorities put up display boards to inform the patrons to refrain from using showers. He said the pool does not have a rainwater harvesting facility, but it will be implemented soon.

Use of pool during the ban

At a premium apartment in the Whitefield area, the pools are run using a borewell facility complex. The apartment kept the pool open even during the ban. A staffer in the apartment said they have a rainwater harvesting facility.

A manager of a swimming pool in an apartment complex in Madiwala also admitted that the pool was running even during the ban but did not share information on what water the pool was using. The apartment has also not implemented rainwater harvesting. A clubhouse of a plush residential complex resumed operation after the ban was lifted. A staff from the complex said it does not have rainwater harvesting.

Two swimming pools

Ram Prasath Manohar, BWSSB Chairman, said the water board has so far fined managers of facilities running two swimming pools. “The citizens running the pool should understand the benefits of implementation of rainwater harvesting, and if the BWSSB receives specific complaints, action will be initiated,” he said.