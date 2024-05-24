Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked whether Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna left India without informing his family members.

Interacting with mediapersons in Mysuru on May 24, the Chief Minister reacted to former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s warning to his grandson to return and surrender to the police or face his anger and that of all family members. He said, “Did he (Prajwal) leave the country without informing the family members?”

The Chief Minister accused Mr. Gowda of orchestrating his grandson’s departure from India and now writing a letter warning him to return.

Responding to the comment of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy that Prajwal Revanna was never in his touch with him even even though he is the JD(S) MP representing Hassan, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Why did the former CM claim that he (Prajwal) was like his son during the election campaign if there was no contact?”

To the charge by Mr. Kumaraswamy that SIT probes don’t reach the logical end, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has complete faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is investigating the allegation of sexual abuse against the Hassan MP. “I don’t know how many cases were probed by SITs when Mr. Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. I trust the SIT.”