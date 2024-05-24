Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has unveiled its investment plan for a two million square feet business park and 775-room hotel, which are to come up near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

BACL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

According to BACL, the biophilic-inspired business park will offer smart workspaces within a vibrant public realm. The project’s most exceptional and breathtaking attribute lies in the Urban Forest, a lush oasis in the centre of the development. This green space will serve as a focal point, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces throughout the area. The upcoming metro station in Airport City will provide seamless connectivity to the business park from the northern side, ensuring convenient accessibility.

BACL CEO Rao Munukutla said, “This investment will propel our vision of transforming Airport City into a bustling hub for businesses, knowledge-intensive zones, R&D centres and Global Capability Centres. With world-class infrastructure and a focus on sustainability, our goal is to create a thriving environment that nurtures growth, brings in job opportunities and makes a positive socio-economic impact on the region.”

Combo hotel and concert arena

The business park will be accompanied by a combo hotel and a concert arena.

The combo hotel is expected to become one of the largest hospitality establishments in India. Comprising 775 keys, the hotel will feature the Vivanta brand with 450 keys, along with the Ginger brand with 325 keys. The combo hotel is expected to be completed by the end of 2026

Rao Munukutla said, “The 775-key combo hotel’s design philosophy encompasses universal, minimalist, and sustainable principles, aiming for efficiency while prioritising simple, intuitive, and responsive customer-centric design, all geared towards occupant well-being. The design ensures a comfortable experience for guests, while also meeting the three pillars of sustainability: people, planet, and profit.”

The concert arena, planned as a first-of-its-kind in an airport ecosystem in India, will have the capacity to host 10,000 attendees.

The state-of-the-art venue is scheduled to open some time in 2026. It is expected to offer a stage for spectacular events and concerts, enhancing the Airport City’s profile as a hub for entertainment and cultural gatherings.