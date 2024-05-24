Eight spots in the top 10 ranks in COMED-K UGET-2024 (entrance test for undergraduate courses) were taken by students from Bengaluru. One student from Himachal Pradesh and another from Andhra Pradesh took the remaining spots in the top 10. In the top 100, 58 ranks were taken by candidates from Karnataka.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) announced the COMED-K UGET results on May 24.

Balasathya Saravanan from Bengaluru got the first rank. The second rank was taken by Devansh Tripathi and the third by Sanaa Tabassum.

Others from Bengaluru in the top 10 are Praket Goel (4), Niketh Prakash Achanta (7), Neha Prabhu (8), Jagadeesh Reddy Marla (9) and Eshwar Chandra Reddy Mulka (10).

Manas Singh Rajput from Himachal Pradesh got the 5th rank and Ganipisetty Nischal from Andhra Pradeep the 6th rank.

The results show that 10,575 candidates scored in the 90 to 100 percentile. Out of these, 3,126 candidates are from Karnataka. Of the 10,538 candidates who scored between the 80 and 90 percentile, 2,749 students are from Karnataka.

Of the 10,648 candidates who scored between the 70 and 80 percentile, 3,028 are from Karnataka.

Rank cards of the eligible candidates have been generated and are available to the candidates in their ‘applicant login’ on the COMEDK website.

COMED-K UGET is the gateway to around 18,000 seats in 125 private engineering colleges. As against 1,18,005 candidates who applied for engineering UG seats, around 1,03,799 (35,124 from Karnataka) candidates appeared for the test on May 12, 2024.

This year too, the COMEDK counselling will be conducted online. Candidates have to upload scanned copies of their documents using their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by a panel of experts.

The number of seats available for being filled up, the quantum of tuition fees, and counselling dates would be notified in due course. A separate set of Counselling Process Document, detailing the procedure for participating in the counselling, would be made available shortly. Candidates are expected to refer to the COMEDK website regularly for updates, besides familiarising themselves with the seat selection process.