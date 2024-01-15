Top news of the day: Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December; human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus launched, and more

January 15, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73% in December due to rise in food prices

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose in December at 0.73% mainly due to a sharp rise in food prices. The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26%. "Positive rate of inflation in December 2023 is primarily due to the increase in prices of food articles, machinery & equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment and computer, electronics & optical products etc," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on January 15.

Unruly passenger behaviour unacceptable, says Scindia

With low-visibility conditions significantly disrupting flight operations at the Delhi airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 15 said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related impact as well as passenger inconvenience, and asserted that unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable.

Oxford scientists launch first human vaccine trials for deadly Nipah virus

Scientists at the University of Oxford in the U.K. have launched first-in-human vaccine trials for the deadly Nipah virus which impacts many Asian countries, including India. Nipah virus is a devastating disease that can be fatal in around 75% of cases, the researchers said. Outbreaks have occurred in countries in Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh and India, with a recent one in Kerala in September last year, they said.

PM Modi releases first instalment of benefits to one lakh people under tribal welfare scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 15 that the country can develop only if benefits of various welfare schemes reach all, asserting that it is his guarantee that everyone, even those in the remotest of areas, will benefit from them. Releasing the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of a rural housing scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing, he said the 10 years of his government have been dedicated to the poor.

Sensex jumps 759 points to close at record high; Nifty scales 22K

Benchmark Sensex closed above the 73,000 level for the first time while broader Nifty scaled the 22,000-point peak on Monday as key stock indices stayed on the record-breaking run powered by a rally in IT shares, Reliance and HDFC Bank. Rising for the fifth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 759.49 points or 1.05% to settle at a lifetime closing high of 73,327.94.

AI will impact 40% of jobs globally, says IMF chief

Artificial intelligence poses risks to job security around the world but also offers a "tremendous opportunity" to boost flagging productivity levels and fuel global growth, the IMF chief told AFP. AI will affect 60% of jobs in advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said in an interview in Washington, shortly before departing for the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Want to make Manipur peaceful, harmonious again: Rahul on 2nd day of Nyay Yatra

The Congress stands with the people of Manipur and wants to make the State peaceful and harmonious again, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on January 15 as he interacted with the people on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

At least 24,100 Palestinians killed in Israel strikes since October 7, says Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on January 15 that at least 24,100 people have been killed in the territory in more than three months of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport after 8-hour flight delay

A passenger aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa on January 15 charged towards a pilot and hit him while the aircraft was on ground and waiting for its turn to depart after a delay of over eight hours on a day the northern parts of the country witnessed the season’s worst fog, throwing flight operations into disarray across the network.

BSP will go it alone in Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on January 15 said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance. The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

Congress deviated from ideological roots, fostering caste division: Milind Deora

Former Union minister Milind Deora has justified his decision to quit the Congress and join Shiv Sena, alleging that the Grand Old Party has deviated from its ideological and organisational roots, "fostering" caste divisions, and targeting business houses.

Noted Malayalam music director K.J. Joy dies in Chennai

Noted Malayalam music director K.J. Joy died on January 15 (Monday) at his residence in Chennai, film industry sources said. He was 77. Joy, known as the first 'techno musician' in the Malayalam film music world for his use of instruments such as the keyboard in the 1970s, had been bedridden for some time following a stroke, the sources said.

World Economic Forum 2024 | Chief economists expect global economy to weaken in 2024, shows survey

As the top leaders from across the world gather in Davos for their annual congregation, a survey of chief economists on January 15 forecast a weakening of the global economy in 2024 and accelerated geo-economic fragmentation. Warning of more economic uncertainty, the Chief Economists Outlook report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the global economic prospects remain subdued.

White House says ‘it’s the right time’ for Israel to scale back operations as fighting hits 100 days

The White House said on January 14 that “it’s the right time” for Israel to scale back its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli leaders again vowed to press ahead with their operation against the territory’s ruling Hamas militant group. The comments exposed the growing differences between the close allies on the 100th day of the war.