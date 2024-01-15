GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSP will go it alone in Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati

She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone.

January 15, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. | Photo Credit: ANI

BSP supremo Mayawati on January 15 said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.

The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

