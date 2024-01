January 15, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

A passenger hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has surfaced on social media.

The flight, which was delayed due to fog and low visibility, was scheduled from Delhi to Goa. IndiGo has filed a complaint regarding the incident.

A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.