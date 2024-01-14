GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Union Minister Milind Deora resigns from Congress, says 'ending my family's 55-year relationship'

The resignation comes on a day when Mr. Gandhi starts the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 14, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Milind Deora.

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Senior Congress leader Milind Deora, considered a close friend of Rahul Gandhi, on January 14 announced his resignation from the grand old party, bringing an end to his family’s 55-year association with Congress.

The resignation comes on a day when Mr. Gandhi starts the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The announcement comes a day after he dismissed as “rumours” the speculation that he was on his way out and would join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Deora, who recently made his displeasure over the Shiv Sena (UBT) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency public, however, told reporters that he is holding discussions with his supporters.

ALSO READ
Thackeray Sena and Congress sparring over Mumbai South seat spark rumours of Milind Deora joining Shinde camp

“I am listening to my supporters...Haven’t taken a decision yet,” the former Mumbai South MP said when asked if he was chalking out a plan with his supporters.

Though Mr. Deora had denied about joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, he could be joining the party as he is keen to contest the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

Currently, the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat is held by Arvind Sawant, who is with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

(With PTI inputs)

Indian National Congress / politics / Maharashtra

