Unruly passenger behaviour unacceptable, says Scindia

A passenger assaulted a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on January 14

January 15, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotirditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact. File

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotirditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 15 said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable, amid a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot while he was announcing flight delay.

In a post on X, Mr. Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Sunday, the Minister said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.

"Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions," he said.

According to Mr. Scindia, the aviation regulator DGCA will issue an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations and delays due to adverse weather.

Operations at the Delhi airport on Sunday were significantly impacted by dense fog on Sunday resulting in diversion, cancellation, and delay of many flights.

