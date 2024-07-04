JMM leader Hemant Soren is set to take oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister on July 4, 2024, after Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan invited him to form government in the State.

Congress State unit president Rajesh Thakur told PTI that the decision was taken in a meeting of coalition partners at Mr. Soren’s residence iin Ranchi. “Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan will administer the oath and office of secrecy to Hemant Soren at 5 p.m. at Raj Bhavan,” the official said.

The JMM, earlier in the day, said Mr. Soren would take oath on July 7. Later, the JMM-led coalition decided that Mr. Soren would take oath on July 4.

The will be the third time Mr. Soren is being sworn in as a chief minister. Champai Soren resigned as Chief Minister on July 3 and Mr. Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government.

Leaders of the JMM-led alliance in the State unanimously elected Mr. Hemant Soren as the Legislature Party leader.

A JMM-led alliance delegation met Governor Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on July 3.

The delegation headed by Mr. Hemant Soren comprised Congress State unit president Rajesh Thakur, RJD Minister Satyanand Bhokta and MLA Vinod Singh.

Kalpana Soren, the Gandey MLA and wife of Mr. Hemant Soren, was also part of the delegation.

In the total 81-member Jharkhand State Assembly, the JMM-led INDIA bloc strength, after the recently held Lok Sabha poll, has become 45 from 47 (JMM-27, Congress-17 and RJD-1). The BJP’s strength in the State Assembly is 24 as two of its legislators Dhulu Mahto (Baghmara in Dhanbad) and Manish Jaiswal (Hazaribagh) were elected as party MPs.

(With inputs from PTI)