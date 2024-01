January 15, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Palestinian Territories

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on January 15 that at least 24,100 people have been killed in the territory in more than three months of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

A ministry statement said the toll includes 132 fatalities over the past 24 hours, while scores remain trapped under the rubble and 60,834 people have been wounded since October 7.