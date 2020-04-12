Top news of the day: Ram Vilas Paswan says India has enough food grains for nine months; woman injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC, and more

The central government has enough grains to feed over 81 crore beneficiaries of the public distribution system (PDS) for nine months, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, expressing confidence that its granaries, expecting a boost from a “bumper” wheat crop, will have adequate stock for a much longer period.

A 45-year-old woman was injured in overnight shelling and firing by Pakistani army along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The British Prime will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said.

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi message following Easter Sunday Mass on April 12, 2020 behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media/AFP

In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite U.S. sanctions.

On March 28, the Centre set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the coronavirus outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

Sources said the decision was taken after instructions were issued by the government for all Joint Secretary or equivalent and above-rank officers to resume office from April 14 as a confidence-building measure for the general public.

The first flight took off from New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday as part of Canberra's efforts to bring back nationals stuck in various affected parts of the world.

More than 1,780,750 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 359,200 are now considered recovered.

China’s National Health Commission said a total of 1,280 imported cases were reported in China.

The COVID-19 outbreak came at a time when India’s economy was already slowing due to persistent financial sector weaknesses, the World Bank said in its South Asia Economic Focus report.

The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24, but was postponed initially till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Non-coronavirus news:

Editors Guild criticises U.P. government for FIR against The Wire editor Siddharth Varadarajan

Motor racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Taliban confirms release of first group of Afghanistan government prisoners

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen out of solitary confinement