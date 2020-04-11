National

Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi ends ‘Work from Home’ for Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Modi has also said Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) should be put in place for maintaining social distance at their offices.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday asked his council of ministers to end “Work from home” and resume work from ministerial offices from Tuesday (Monday is baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti).

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Mr. Modi has also said Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) should be put in place for maintaining social distance at their offices. Senior officers (Joint Secretaries and above) are also asked to report to work. Class II, III and IV staff will work from office on a rotational basis.

Prime Minister Modi in his interaction with chief ministers had indicated that the all India lockdown will be extended but had also said that "jaan hai to jahaan hai (the world is for he who lives) should be modified to "Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi" (Life, but the World too). These instruction appear part of that evolution.

States will be allowed in easing restrictions for agriculture, while the Union government will work with large industries for staggered resumption of production.

No decision as yet has been taken on resuming airlines trains and interstate transport.

