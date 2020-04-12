Delhi

Tremors felt in Delhi

Google Maps image shows the National Capital Region.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 p.m.

Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

