Coronavirus | British PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. File

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr. Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London on April 5.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on Sunday.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” a spokesman said.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Mr. Johnson, 55, was taken to St Thomas's Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

