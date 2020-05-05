Top news of the day: Air India to operate 64 flights to 12 countries from May 7; NEET on July 26, IIT-JEE Mains from July 18, and more

Indians in Gulf and South East Asian countries are likely to benefit the most from the first phase of the repatriation exercise beginning May 7 as 80% of the flights planned by the government to bring back Indians stranded around the world will be sent to these regions. A large chunk of these flights will be destined for Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

India recorded the largest single-day spike in positive cases on Monday with 3,900 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 195 deaths, the country also witnessed the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day. Dates for NEET and JEE exams were announced, Delhi announced hike in petrol and diesel prices and three ships were sent to Maldives and UAE to bring back stranded Indians today.

Also read: Full coverage on coronavirus | Watch | COVID-19: What are the different types of tests? | COVID-19 | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates | COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Watch | Can Vitamin C help prevent COVID-19?

India has so far been able to stave off community transmission of COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, expressing the hope that behavioural changes brought about by the infection could become the new normal for a healthy society after the pandemic abates.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses will be held on July 26, while the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering courses will begin on July 18 and continue from July 20 to 23, Human Resource Development MInister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on May 5.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction for withdrawal of orders by some States which proposed salary cut of police personnel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying these are “policy matters” and it is for the government to consider the issue.

Chennai airport has handled over 8,000 metric tonnes of cargo in the last two months, handling several essential and non essential goods from and to various cities across the country and foreign destinations too.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has said it will foot the bill for bringing migrant workers back home. The second batch of 20 Manipuris stranded in Guwahati reached Imphal on Tuesday. They are residents of the Thangmeiband Assembly constituency in Imphal.

Senior Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily on Tuesday alleged that the Centre has left the issue of migrant labourers returning to their native places, in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for the States to handle despite it being a “national problem”.

As many as 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday and asserted that some states were not reporting cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed.

Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to pay risk and hardship allowance to health workers deployed on COVID-19 duty, saying the Constitution does not permit the court to advise the executive in policy matters.