Coronavirus | Stranded Indians landing in country will have to register for COVID-19 ‘Aarogya Setu’ app: MHA

Detailed procedures for this entire operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said

Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on May 5.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, said the Indian Railways has run 62 special trains for stranded domestic workers till now that carried an estimated 70,000 people.

Thirteen more such trains are expected to run on Tuesday, she told reporters.

Ms. Srivastava added that the passengers who land in the country on board the special flights will have to follow all the government-issued health guidelines, and they will be screened and kept at paid quarantine facilities for 14 days.

