NEET on July 26, IIT-JEE Mains on July 18-23

The Union HRD Ministry on Tuesday has announced the dates for entrance examinations for medical colleges and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges will be held on July 26, while the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE)- Mains test for premier institutions such as IITs will be held between July 18 and 23.

JEE-Advanced will be held in August, with the exact dates to be announced soon, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in New Delhi.

The Minister also said the CBSE and the state educational boards have been asked to reduce the syllabus for the coming academic session, as it has been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis