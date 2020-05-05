Coronavirus India lockdown Day 42 live updates | India records largest single-day spike

India recorded the largest single-day spike in positive cases on Monday with 3,900 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With 195 deaths, the country also witnessed the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 5 update said that 46,433 have been tested positive and the death toll stands at 1,568. It added that 12,727 have recovered so far. In the last

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing liquor and tobacco shops to open in the green and orange zones, several States on Monday witnessed long queues at liquor stores and social distancing norms ignored.

9.30 am

China reports 1 new case, no deaths

China reported one new case of coronavirus Tuesday and no deaths, marking three weeks since it recorded a COVID-19 fatality.

The National Health Commission said 395 people remained under treatment in the hospital, while 949 were under isolation and observation for suspected cases or after testing positive despite showing no symptoms.

7.15 am

Three ships sent to evacuate stranded Indians from the Maldives, UAE

India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.

5.00 am

Researchers nearly double U.S. death projection due to easing

Nearly 135,000 Americans were forecast to die from COVID-19 through the beginning of August, almost double the last prediction, due to loosening of lockdowns, according to an updated forecast from the University of Washington on Monday.

2.30 am

France becomes fifth country with more than 25,000 deaths

France said the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose above 25,000 on Monday, becoming the fifth country to pass that threshold after the United States, Italy, Britain and Spain.

The daily number of new fatalities also sped up again after several days of decline.

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus increased by 306, or 1.2%, to 25,201 - the sharpest rate of increase in four days, government data showed. On Sunday, only 135 new deaths were reported - the lowest figure in more than a month.