The major news headlines of the day and more.

Supporters in Sydney, Australia, react to election updates broadcasted on a screen while they wait for Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia’s Labor Party, to speak about the outcome of the country’s general election. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dominica drops criminal proceedings against Mehul Choksi

The legal victory for the fugitive comes a year after a court in Dominica accused the wanted businessman of entering the country illegally.

Opposition party more likely to form Australia’s government

Center-left Labor could still form a majority government, based on early vote counting, lawmakers and analysts said. But the coalition’s only hope was to form a minority administration in a hung parliament.

India supplies another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Last month, India extended an additional $500 million credit line to help Sri Lanka import fuel.

25 dead in floods, landslides across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya

According to data provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) late on Friday, four people, including two children, drowned.

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Mr. Modi tweeted, “On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

Court denies anticipatory bail to P.C. George in hate speech case

The police had registered against Mr. George on May 10 for his objectionable remarks during a speech, which he delivered in connection with a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district.

CBI conducts searches against brokers in NSE co-location scam case

The searches were carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Noida and Gurugram.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu’s location identified; anticipatory bail before HC on May 23

There were reports that Mr. Babu had left Dubai for Georgia after the Ministry of External Affairs cancelled his passport following his failure to turn up for interrogation by May 19.

State’s rights retrieved through Perarivalan verdict, says his mother Arputham Ammal

Ms. Arputham Ammal said that her son’s release was “deterred” due to the alleged denial of the State’s rights, because of which she took up a “peaceful struggle” for her son.

Assam-Arunachal border dispute likely to be resolved by next year, says Amit Shah

Asserting that efforts are underway to make northeast insurgency-free, Mr. Shah claimed 9,000 militants from the region have surrendered during the last eight years.

Indian democracy is global public good; if that cracks, it’s going to cause problem for planet: Rahul Gandhi

Joined at the conference by Opposition leaders, including CPI(M)‘s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and TMC’s Mahua Moitra, the Congress leader warned of “kerosene all over the country and all it needs is one spark”.

Biden signs $40 billion for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the U.S. commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war’s future.

Palestinian teen killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

The shooting, which Israel said came during a gunbattle with local militants, came at a time of intensified Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank town of Jenin in recent months.

Vistara airlines plans to augment its fleet

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, said Vistara has 51 aircraft at present and of which two are two wide bodied aircraft.

Indian men’s compound archery team wins second straight World Cup gold

In a repeat of the Stage 1 final, the fourth-seeded men’s team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan, found itself trailing against its sixth-seed rivals in the first two ends.

PV Sindhu loses to Chen Yu Fei in Thailand Open semifinals

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 16-21 to third-seeded Chen in 43 minutes to end an impressive run in the Super 500 tournament.