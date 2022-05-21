Malayalam producer Vijay Babu’s location identified; anticipatory bail before HC on May 23

There were reports that Vijay Babu had left Dubai for Georgia after MEA cancelled his passport

Kochi City Police have almost confirmed the location of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is absconding since April 22 after an upcoming actor raised rape charges against him.

There were reports that Mr. Babu had left Dubai for Georgia after the Ministry of External Affairs cancelled his passport following his failure to turn up for interrogation by May 19.

Asked whether Mr. Babu is in the former Soviet state of Georgia or Georgia in the United States, C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), said on May 21 that it will be clear within 24 hours. "We are in touch with the Indian Embassy concerned in the country where Mr. Babu is located currently," he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court will consider the anticipatory bail petition of Mr. Babu on May 23.

Besides the case registered against Mr. Babu on the complaint filed by the actor, the police had slapped another case under IPC section 228A (disclosure of the identity of the victim in certain offences) after he had gone on Facebook live revealing the name of the survivor.

Mr. Babu had denied the allegations while stating that the complaint is part of a conspiracy to defame him. He had also alleged the involvement of a few people in the Malayalam film industry behind the actor’s complaint.