PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

PTI May 21, 2022 09:18 IST

PTI May 21, 2022 09:18 IST

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The former prime minister was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46. Mr. Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi." On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022



Our code of editorial values