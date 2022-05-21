Dominica drops criminal proceedings against Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was accused of illegally entering country

Dominica has dropped criminal proceedings against diamantaire Mehul Choksi. The legal victory for the fugitive comes a year after a court in Dominica accused the wanted businessman of entering the country illegally.

Choksi had maintained that he was abducted by a group of individuals from his beachside house in Antigua, where he acquired citizenship in 2017.

"Choksi is pleased that the Dominican Government has today dropped all charges against him for unlawful entry in May 2021. By doing so, they now recognise that there was never any case against him," said James Lynch, representing Choksi's legal team, from London.

The case also saw the tabling of an interim report on the incident by the Antiguan Police. The report has stated that Choksi's version is correct.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are wanted for defrauding banks in a scam amounting to more than a billion dollars. He hit the headlines last year when it was reported that a female friend had persuaded him to leave his house for a trip to Dominica. Mr. Lynch, however, accused the Indian government of playing a role in the alleged abduction, which involved multiple operators and high-speed boats.

"Choksi was forcibly removed from Antigua against his will by agents of the Indian state, viciously assaulted, and taken to Dominica by boat, where he was again unlawfully handed over to authorities for an offence he never committed," said Mr. Lynch.

The Antiguan Police report has also supported the fact that the Indian businessman was indeed abducted from Antigua.