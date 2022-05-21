State’s rights retrieved through Perarivalan verdict, says his mother Arputham Ammal

R. AKILEISH May 21, 2022 14:03 IST

A.G. Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, with his mother Arputham Ammal after Supreme Court released him using special powers, at his house in Jolarpet, Tirupattur district, on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The verdict of the Supreme Court ordering the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who was convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has ensured the retrieval of State’s rights, asserted his mother Arputham Ammal here on Saturday. Perarivalan and his mother met Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary K. Ramakrishnan and members of other organisations at Periyar Padippagam in Gandhipuram. Addressing the mediapersons, Ms. Arputham Ammal said that her son’s release was “deterred” due to the alleged denial of the State’s rights, because of which she took up a “peaceful struggle” for her son. Also Read Explained | Pardon and remission, and who grants them “We will always remain peaceful. We shall take up everything in a peaceful manner,” she said, thanking all the faceless people from all political parties and organisations for their support. In his brief address, Perarivalan thanked Mr. Ramakrishnan, members of political parties and other outfits in Coimbatore district and the media for supporting his 31 years of legal battle. Terming the Supreme Court’s verdict as historic, Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the TPDK and other organisations will remain vigilant and work hard till the release of the remaining six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.



