Top news of the day: No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says Government; migrants returning home sprayed with ‘disinfectant’ in Bareilly, and more

As India is under lockdown for nearly a week now, the government has said the 21-day period will not be extended. The country is seeing a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases, with Gujarat, Punjab and West Bengal reporting deaths.

The government on Monday said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown which came intro force on Tuesday midnight.

Migrant labourers returning to their homes from cities were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with disinfectant before they were allowed entry into the district.

Britain’s Prince Charles came out of self-isolation on Monday, seven days after it was confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a royal spokesperson said. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne had been self-isolating on the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland after he had been tested by the National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire last week.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the subsequent work-from-home imperatives and lockdowns have led to significant economic disruptions around the world. As several millions of workers across diverse sectors are asked to self-quarantine, an understanding of the impact of this shift and mitigation strategies becomes critical. The insights from prior studies on the impact of work from home arrangements do not extend to the current context since these arrangements were mostly limited to a select group of workers and/or organizations and were often self-selected.

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games. Tokyo organizers said on Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the government on steps taken about the largescale inter-State movement of migrant workers during the 21-day national lockdown on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Around 200 people were taken from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed coronavirus symptoms, said a police officer on Monday.

The Congress on Monday asked the Union government to pay 70% of the wage bill of the micro, small and medium (MSME) enterprises for the next three months and make it mandatory for the employers not to retrench their employees for the next six months.

Iran had 117 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,757, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday, prompting the Middle East's worst-hit country to consider tougher curbs on movement.

Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures.

The paramilitary forces have directed that ‘live location’ of all officers and jawans allowed to work from home or on leave should be obtained daily to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after two positive cases were reported among them, officials said on March 30.