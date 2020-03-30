Coronavirus | 200 people from Nizamuddin develop symptoms; area cordoned off

Around 200 people were taken from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi to various hospitals by district authorities after they developed coronavirus symptoms, said a police officer on Monday.

Delhi Police have cordoned off the area around the mosque in Nizamuddin, near the ‘dargah’ (shrine). Drones have been deployed in the area to ensure strict implementation of lockdown orders, the police officer said.

A religious programme was organised at the ‘markaz’ (the mosque) around March 18 and more than 500 people from various States had attended the programme; many of them had returned.

The two hundred people, who have been taken to the city hospitals, were staying in and around the ‘markaz,’as per the police officer. Yesterday, 34 people were taken to hospitals and around 150 people were taken today.

Several coronavirus cases have surfaced in several States linked to the Nizamuddin conference.

On Friday, a total of six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All of them went to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on Tuesday, said a senior officer.

On Thursday, a 65-year-old man isnfected with COVID-19 died at a hospital in Srinagar. He had also attended the congregation at Nizamuddin and travelled to Kashmir by train.

In another case, a 52-year-old returned to his town Guntur, Andhra Pradesh after attending a religious congregation at the mosque in Nizamuddin and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Furthermore, the man, who died in Tamil Nadu today, had also attended the programme at the ‘markaz’.

Entry to the markaz has been banned till further orders.

A medical camp has been functional in the area for the last one week.

Medical teams are functioning in the area for the past one week and taking samples to detect any community spread of the virus. We are coordinating with other authorities to track down people who went back to their towns after attending the congregation,” said the officer.