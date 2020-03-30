India coronavirus lockdown day 6 | ICMR denies community transmission

India on Sunday reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall positive cases to 1024. Reports from State health authorities put the death toll from COVID-19 at 29, with 1,121 positive cases.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075, 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019-at-gmail.com.

The Prime Minister has announced a WhatsApp helpdesk number: 9013151515.

Here are the latest updates:

8.40 am

Punjab reports second death, positive cases put at 38

Punjab has reported its second COVID-19 death, after a 62-year-old man died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar. The deceased, a resident of Moranwali village of district Hoshiarpur, was a contact case of the 70-year-old man, who was the first casualty of the pandemic in Punjab and had died on March 18.

Vietnam PM asks major cities to prepare for lockdown

Vietnam's prime minister on Monday asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country reached nearly 200.

Tamil Nadu

10-month-old among eight fresh cases; State tally hits 50

Eight persons, including four from the same family and an infant, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said. All of them had come into contact with two Thai nationals who had also tested positive for the disease. This takes the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State to 50.

U.S.

Donald Trump extends distancing guidelines by 30 days

President Donald Trump said on Sunday the peak death rate in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30.

Assuring his countrymen that he expects the United States to be on its way to recovery by June 1, Trump told reporters at a televised White House news conference that he had to extend the social distancing measures till April 30, based on the advice from his two top public health advisors and members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus: Dr. Deborah Bix and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

New York State nears 1,000 deaths

New York State’s coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. The State accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

Also read: How does soap use help in tackling COVID-19?

The number of disease-related deaths in the State jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, he said. The vast majority have been in New York City.

New Delhi

ICMR denies community transmission

Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, Raman Gangakhedkar, said there was no estimate yet of whether the nationwide lockdown — now into its fifth day — had managed to check community transmission. “If we all observe the lockdown strictly then there’s a chance that we will soon reach the peak number of cases,” Dr. Gangakhedkar added. The ICMR continues to maintain that there are no instances of community transmission.

New Delhi

Do not leave Delhi, Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to migrant workers trying to return to their villages to remain in Delhi and assured them that his government has made all necessary arrangements for their food and shelter.