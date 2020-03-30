Coronavirus | Expert View | reporting on a pandemic, and how to go beyond the headlines | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for journalists, both while covering events on the ground as well as in trying to assimilate reams of scientific information as it comes in and delivering it in an accessible way to the reader.

In this podcast, we address the challenges of reporting on a pandemic, what to look for behind sensational headlines and projections, and what questions we need to be asking of healthcare systems and the government.

Guest: Thomas Abraham, senior journalist and professor of Journalism at University of Hong Kong; author of Twenty First Century Plague, the Story of SARS and Polio: The Odyssey of Eradication