Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for COVID-19, his household said.
Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is 71 years old.
“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”
“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at home in Scotland.
“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
